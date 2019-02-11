Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Routes, Parking and Touring Rules Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Tour Guide Subcommittee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called
When: Approximately 4:15 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Hollywood Town Council: Special
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Standing Committee Meetings
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor; and Council Chambers, Third Floor; Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St, Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Summerville Council UDO Workshop No. 2: Special Called
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Culture, Art and Pride Commission
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
No meeting notices were received