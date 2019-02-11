Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Routes, Parking and Touring Rules Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Tour Guide Subcommittee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called

When: Approximately 4:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Hollywood Town Council: Special

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Standing Committee Meetings

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor; and Council Chambers, Third Floor; Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St, Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Summerville Council UDO Workshop No. 2: Special Called

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Culture, Art and Pride Commission

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received 