Monday

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Advisory Board

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Quality of Life Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Comprehensive Plan: First Meeting

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville

Summerville Comprehensive Plan: Elected and Appointed Officials "Roundtable" Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charleston Municipal Golf Course, 2110 Maybank Highway

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Summerville CDRB

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 220 S. Main, Summerville

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown