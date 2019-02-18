Monday
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Advisory Board
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Quality of Life Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Suite 3403, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Comprehensive Plan: First Meeting
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville
Summerville Comprehensive Plan: Elected and Appointed Officials "Roundtable" Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. Fifth South St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Charleston Municipal Golf Course, 2110 Maybank Highway
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 220 S. Main, Summerville
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown