Monday
Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 17
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
'Cry Joy Park'
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Art Talk in the Creek
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature Renee Bruce, landscape artist and owner of Art Central Gallery in Summerville.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 17
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2IuTcXl
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Tuesday
Sinatra Under The Stars
What: Camellia Manor will host a dinner followed by a concert of famous Sinatra songs performed by jazz entertainer Maggie Worsdale.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 18 and 19
Where: Camellia Manor, 2729 Camden Road, Holly Hill
Price: $35
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2wJ827q
Plantation Singers
What: This program by the Plantation Singers will feature traditional Gullah spirituals and the sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2I3OPDU
Author Talk
What: After the murder of his wife during the Charleston church shooting, Anthony Thompson will give a talk and hold a signing of his book, “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.”
When: 6-7 p.m. June 18
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IqSDxQ
Painting Workshop
What: Julia Deckman will facilitate a class where attendees will create a painting of a rose.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 18
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $70-$85
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2ItDg7X
Artist Talk
What: Responding to the Gibbes Museum of Art’s exhibition "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem,” local artists will share their creative processes, and participants will create their own artworks in a workshop following. This talk will feature Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 18
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2I63tuo
Wednesday
Art of Jazz Series
What: Richard White will be joined by Charleston jazz musicians Brett Belanger on bass and David Patterson on drums to kick off the "Art of Jazz" series at the Gibbes Museum.
When: 6-7 p.m. June 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2RaFM71
Light Play Workshop
What: Fashion photographer Chris Cavanaugh will lead a workshop, including an introduction to studio flash, live model demonstrations and a round table discussion.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 19
Where: Black Bear Studios, 1856 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
Price: $80
More Info: 800-520-1851, bit.ly/2Wn07Xv
Standing/Still Part 3
What: This is the third installment of Standing/Still, a multidisciplinary performance series that speaks to this racialized selective memory, suppressed Black history, ongoing African American erasure and monumentalizing of white supremacy.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2K45KrY
Thursday
Watercolors
What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 20
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3907
UnWined with Watercolor
What: Mia Loia will lead a wine and watercolor workshop the first Wednesday of every month.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2wNGRYW
John Crist ‘Up Close’
What: John Crist will bring his "Up Close" comedy tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
When: 7-10 p.m. June 20
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $28-$70
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2WvilGs
Saturday
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2R9ZdNf
Luncheon in the Garden
What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this luncheon, the artist will be discussing land issues facing the Lowcountry.
When: Noon-1 p.m. June 22
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2XPPrSI
Fabric Collage
What: This is the second of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 22
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Carnival Parade
What: Charleston Carifest will hold a Caribbean Carnival Parade through the streets of Charleston to the Carnival Village in Brittle Bank Park. This is part of the Charleston Carifest, running June 20-23.
When: 4-11 p.m. June 22
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-557-6258, bit.ly/2Xb4pWo
