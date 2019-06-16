Marcus Amaker (copy)

Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate, will be the featured speaker at the Gibbes Museum's "Black Refractions" artist talk on June 18.

Monday

Writing Circle

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 17

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2

'Cry Joy Park'

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Art Talk in the Creek

What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature Renee Bruce, landscape artist and owner of Art Central Gallery in Summerville.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 17

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2IuTcXl

‘Capturing #MySouth’

What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk

Tuesday

Sinatra Under The Stars

What: Camellia Manor will host a dinner followed by a concert of famous Sinatra songs performed by jazz entertainer Maggie Worsdale.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 18 and 19

Where: Camellia Manor, 2729 Camden Road, Holly Hill

Price: $35

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2wJ827q

Plantation Singers

What: This program by the Plantation Singers will feature traditional Gullah spirituals and the sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

When: 6 p.m. June 18

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2I3OPDU

Author Talk 

What: After the murder of his wife during the Charleston church shooting, Anthony Thompson will give a talk and hold a signing of his book, “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.”

When: 6-7 p.m. June 18

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IqSDxQ

Painting Workshop

What: Julia Deckman will facilitate a class where attendees will create a painting of a rose.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 18

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $70-$85

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2ItDg7X

Artist Talk 

What: Responding to the Gibbes Museum of Art’s exhibition "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem,” local artists will share their creative processes, and participants will create their own artworks in a workshop following. This talk will feature Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 18

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2I63tuo

Wednesday

Art of Jazz Series

What: Richard White will be joined by Charleston jazz musicians Brett Belanger on bass and David Patterson on drums to kick off the "Art of Jazz" series at the Gibbes Museum.

When: 6-7 p.m. June 19

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2RaFM71

Light Play Workshop

What: Fashion photographer Chris Cavanaugh will lead a workshop, including an introduction to studio flash, live model demonstrations and a round table discussion.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 19

Where: Black Bear Studios, 1856 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

Price: $80

More Info: 800-520-1851, bit.ly/2Wn07Xv

Standing/Still Part 3

What: This is the third installment of Standing/Still, a multidisciplinary performance series that speaks to this racialized selective memory, suppressed Black history, ongoing African American erasure and monumentalizing of white supremacy.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2K45KrY

Thursday

Watercolors

What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 20

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3907

UnWined with Watercolor

What: Mia Loia will lead a wine and watercolor workshop the first Wednesday of every month.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 20

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2wNGRYW

John Crist ‘Up Close’

What: John Crist will bring his "Up Close" comedy tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

When: 7-10 p.m. June 20

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $28-$70

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2WvilGs

Saturday

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2R9ZdNf

Luncheon in the Garden

What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this luncheon, the artist will be discussing land issues facing the Lowcountry.

When: Noon-1 p.m. June 22

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2XPPrSI

Fabric Collage 

What: This is the second of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 22

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Carnival Parade

What: Charleston Carifest will hold a Caribbean Carnival Parade through the streets of Charleston to the Carnival Village in Brittle Bank Park. This is part of the Charleston Carifest, running June 20-23.

When: 4-11 p.m. June 22

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-557-6258, bit.ly/2Xb4pWo

