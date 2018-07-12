Opening
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
***1/2
PG
In this animated adventure, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his family (Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher) go on a luxury cruise vacation and he falls in love with the ship's captain (Kathryn Hahn), who is the great-granddaughter of his archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the monster slayer.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Leave No Trace
****1/2
PG
A father (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) have lived off the grid in Portland, Oregon, for years, but a small mistake derails their idyllic life.
TERRACE
Skyscraper
***
PG-13
A former FBI hostage rescue leader and war veteran (Dwayne Johnson) must save his family from a burning skyscraper, which is the tallest building in the world.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Sorry to Bother You
****
R
A black telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers that he has more success if he uses his "white voice," but the higher he rises, the closer he comes to losing sight of his morals; also starring Armie Hammer, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross and Danny Glover.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Playing
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Avengers: Infinity War
***1/2
PG-13
Spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie) team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper) to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can collect the Infinity Stones.
CITADEL MALL
Boundaries
***1/2
R
A single mother (Vera Farmiga) and her teenage son (Lewis MacDougall), from Seattle, are forced to drive her pot-dealing father (Christopher Plummer) to California to live with her sister (Kristen Schaal) after he gets kicked out of his retirement home in Portland; also starring Christopher Lloyd, Bobby Cannavale and Peter Fonda.
TERRACE
Breaking In
**1/2
PG-13
A single mother (Gabrielle Union) stops at nothing to rescue her two children from safe-cracking criminals who have taken them hostage in her family's Malibu mansion; also starring Billy Burke, Richard Cabral and Christa Miller.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Deadpool 2
****
R
Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) forms a team of mutants, the X-Force, to protect a young supernatural mutant (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
The First Purge
**1/2
R
In the series prequel, the New Founding Fathers of America create a movement that began as a social experiment: The First Purge.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hereditary
****1/2
R
After a family matriarch dies, her daughter's (Toni Collette) family begins to unravel the sinister, cryptic and terrifying secrets of their heritage and ancestry; also starring Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
***1/2
PG-13
Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) head back to Isla Nublar to try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano begins to erupt, but once they arrive, they discover a conspiracy that could return the planet to prehistoric times; also starring Jeff Goldblum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Ocean's 8
****
PG-13
Newly out of prison, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), estranged sister of legendary conman Danny Ocean, puts together an all-female crew (Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter) to pull off a heist at New York City's annual Met Gala; also starring Anne Hathaway and James Corden.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
***1/2
R
CIA agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) teams back up with former undercover operative Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) to escalate things for the cartels that are now trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
***1/2
PG-13
The early adventures of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamoand) and encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) before he joins the Rebellion; also starring Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
SuperFly
***1/2
R
Remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film about a career criminal trying to get out of Atlanta's drug scene, but one bad deal puts him in harm's way; starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Tag
**1/2
R
Based on the true story about a group of friends who have organized an elaborate, annual no-holds-barred game of tag since childhood and one particular year, it coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player; starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Uncle Drew
***
PG-13
A street basketball player (LilRel Howery) ends up with legendary ball player Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to round up his old crew (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie) to help him win a tournament; also starring Nick Kroll, Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
****
PG-13
Documentary that explores the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the children's television show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," taking a look at the compassion and imagination of the creative genius.