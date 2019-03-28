Opening
Beach Bum
**1/2
R
The misadventures of a stoner named Moondog (Matthew McConaughey) who lives life on his own terms; also starring Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Snoop Dog.
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Dumbo
**1/2
PG
Tim Burton and Disney teamed up for this live-action version and expansion of "Dumbo," the classic story of a young circus elephant who learns to fly with his oversized ears; starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Hotel Mumbai
***1/2
R
Based on the true story of the victims and survivors of the 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai; starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer.
CITADEL MALL
The Mustang
****
R
A violent convict (Matthias Schoenaerts) housed at a rural Nevada prison has the opportunity to participate in a rehab program involving the training of wild mustangs; also starring Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell and Connie Britton.
TERRACE
Unplanned
R
A young Planned Parenthood clinic director (Ashley Bratcher) resigns after eight years and becomes an anti-abortion activist, founding a ministry to assist former Planned Parenthood employees turned anti-abortion after their own experiences.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Alita: Battle Angel
**1/2
PG-13
A cyborg (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory or recognition of the world she is in, but gets help from a doctor (Christoph Waltz) and a new friend (Keean Johnson); also starring Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
Apollo 11
****1/2
G
Documentary on NASA's 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission, led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin, featuring never-before-seen archival footage.
CITADEL MALL
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Captive State
**1/2
PG-13
A look at members of a Chicago neighborhood almost 10 years after an extra-terrestrial force has taken over; starring Vera Farmiga, John Goodman and Machine Gun Kelly.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Five Feet Apart
***
PG-13
Two teenagers (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse), both cystic fibrosis patients, meet in the hospital and things get complicated when they begin to fall in love but are restricted to a safe distance between them to prevent cross-infection (six feet).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Gloria Bell
****
R
A free-spirited divorcee (Julianne Moore) with a straight-laced day job looks for love at Los Angeles dance clubs; also starring John Turturro, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Holland Taylor and Sean Astin.
TERRACE
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Greta
***
R
Suspense thriller about a sweet and naive young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) who befriends an eccentric widow (Isabelle Huppert).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Happy Death Day 2U
***
PG
A sequel to Happy Death Day (2017), Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) seems to have successfully broken her time loop, but may have passed it on to her friends.
CINEMARK
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Isn't It Romantic
***1/2
PG-13
A young New York City architect (Rebel Wilson) wakes up from a head injury and realizes that she is living inside the type of cliche romantic comedy that she considers her worst nightmare; also starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Jennifer Saunders.
CINEMARK
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
****
PG
The citizens of Bricksburg face a new threat from outer space and Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) must defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe; also features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
A Madea Family Funeral
*1/2
PG-13
Madea (Tyler Perry) and the family travel to backwoods Georgia for a family reunion, but the joyous occasion turns into an unexpected funeral full of sordid family secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
CINEBARRE
The Upside
**
PG-13
Inspired by a true story, a heartfelt and humorous look at the relationship that develops between a billionaire quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and an unemployed man (Kevin Hart) recently on parole, who is hired to help care for him; also starring Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Tate Donovan.
AZALEA SQUARE
Us
R
Jordan Peele's latest horror film about a vacation that turns chaotic when a family's doppelgangers begin to terrorize them; starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
What Men Want
*1/2
R
Inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) gains the power to hear men's thoughts and uses the new ability to get herself ahead of her male colleagues in order to sign the NBA's next superstar; also starring Tracy Morgan, Kellan Lutz and Max Greenfield.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Wonder Park
**
PG
Animated adventure about a spectacular amusement park created in the imagination of a young girl (Brianna Denski); additional voices by Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.