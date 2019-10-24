Opening
Black and Blue
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Countdown
PG-13
A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Current War
PG-13
A dramatic look at the competition between electricity titans Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), with Westinghouse's assistant Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) and Edison's chief engineer Samuel Insull (Tom Holland), in their race to be the first to power the modern world.
TERRACE
The Lighthouse
****
R
Based on the true story of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) who were stranded for months on a New England island in the 1890s during a storm.
TERRACE
Playing
Abominable
**1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Angel Has Fallen
*1/2
R
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused of an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Downton Abbey
**1/2
PG
The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Gemini Man
**
PG-13
Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Good Boys
****
R
After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Hustlers
***1/2
R
A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
It Chapter 2
***
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
Jexi
*
R
A young pop culture writer (Adam Devine) is overly dependent on his cell phone, but when he's required to upgrade, the new model (voice of Rose Byrne) comes with an unexpected feature and the phone's artificial intelligence becomes a nightmare.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Judy
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
The Lion King
***
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficient (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man; also starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
***1/2
R
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Rambo: Last Blood
R
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must use his ruthless combat skills to rescue his daughter (Yvette Monreal), who has been taken hostage by a Mexican cartel.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
***
PG-13
In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other; also starring Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch.