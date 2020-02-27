Movietimes - Charleston Scene

Opening
The Invisible Man
R
A woman (Elisabeth Moss) escapes an abusive and controlling marriage and goes into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer) and their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), but when her husband takes his own life, she suspects it was a hoax, as eerie coincidences turn lethal and she works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising
PG-13
Anime adventure about a group of youths who aspire to become professional superheroes. Deku and his friends from the academy are the only hope for the citizens of Nabu Island, as they face Nine, the strongest villain yet.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Seberg
R
Inspired by true events in the life of French New Wave icon Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who was targeted in the late 1960s by J. Edgar Hoover and an overreaching FBI surveillance program, because of her political support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie); also starring Colm Meaney, Vince Vaughn and Stephen Root.
TERRACE
Playing
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
The Assistant
****
R
A recent college graduate and aspiring film producer (Julia Garner) lands a job as an assistant to a powerful film industry executive but slowly becomes aware of some insidiously degrading as well as shady behavior and practices.
TERRACE
Bad Boys for Life
**1/2
R
Law enforcement officers Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite when a fierce cartel boss retaliates against them for the death of his brother years earlier; also starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Birds of Prey
****
R
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Brahms: The Boy II
*
R
A supernatural horror film about a family, unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, who moves on to the estate and the young son befriends an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms; starring Katie Holmes.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Call of the Wild
***1/2
PG
Adapted from Jack London's novel, a dog is uprooted from his California home and dropped in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush, but when he crosses paths with John Thornton (Harrison Ford), he has the experience of a lifetime.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Dolittle
**
PG
The eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), famed doctor and veterinarian (who can talk to animals) of Queen Victoria's England, must come out of hiding in order to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure for the young queen (Jessie Buckley), who has fallen gravely ill; also starring Harry Collett and the voices of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena and Emma Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Downhill
**1/2
R
After narrowly escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell) is forced to re-evaluate how they really feel about each other; also starring Miranda Otto and Zach Woods.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Fantasy Island
*1/2
PG-13
A horrific spin on the popular 1970s television show about a luxurious and remote island resort where the guests' fantasies turn into nightmares; starring Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and Maggie Q.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciaran Hinds.
AZALEA SQUARE
The Gentlemen
**1/2
R
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, when an American expat (Matthew McConaughey) in London is looking to cash out of his highly profitable marijuana empire, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail; also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
PG-13
The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four; starring The Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano).
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic; also starring Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen.
TERRACE
Jumanji: The Next Level
***1/2
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Knives Out
****
PG-13
A tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, a debonair detective (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate the dysfunctional family and devoted staff when a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate soon after his 85th birthday; also starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon.
CITADEL MALL
Parasite
****
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
The Photograph
****1/2
PG-13
When a famed photographer (Chante Adams) dies unexpectedly, her estranged daughter (Issa Rae) finds a picture tucked away in safe-deposit box and begins looking into her mother's early life, all while she is falling in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who was assigned to cover her late mother; also starring Courtney B. Vance.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Sonic the Hedgehog
****1/2
PG
Live-action adventure comedy based on the Sega video game franchise about the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog, Sonic (Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz), his new human friend (James Marsden) and an evil mastermind (Jim Carrey).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
**1/2
PG-13
Set a year after the events of "The Last Jedi," the remnants of the Resistance must face the First Order once more in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga; starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.