Opening
Arctic Dogs
PG
Animated adventure about Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner), who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but while trying to prove himself worthy of being a Top Dog courier, he stumbles across the evil scheme of Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the supreme ruler of the world; also starring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Anjelica Huston.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Harriet
PG-13
Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad; also starring Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae and Jennifer Nettles.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Motherless Brooklyn
R
Set in 1950s New York, a lonely private detective (Edward Norton) with Tourette Syndrome sets out to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis); also starring Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alec Baldwin.
TERRACE
Parasite
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
TERRACE
Terminator: Dark Fate
R
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), an enhanced super-soldier from the future (Mackenzie Davis) and a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) that has come back in time to kill her.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Abominable
**1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
Black and Blue
**1/2
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Countdown
**
PG-13
A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Current War
***
PG-13
A dramatic look at the competition between electricity titans Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), with Westinghouse's assistant Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) and Edison's chief engineer Samuel Insull (Tom Holland), in their race to be the first to power the modern world.
TERRACE
Downton Abbey
**1/2
PG
The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Gemini Man
**
PG-13
Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
Good Boys
****
R
After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Hustlers
***1/2
R
A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
It Chapter 2
***
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Judy
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
The Lighthouse
****
R
Based on the true story of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) who were stranded for months on a New England island in the 1890s during a storm.
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
The Lion King
***
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficient (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man; also starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
***1/2
R
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Rambo: Last Blood
R
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must use his ruthless combat skills to rescue his daughter (Yvette Monreal), who has been taken hostage by a Mexican cartel.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
***
PG-13
In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other; also starring Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch.