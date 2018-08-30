Opening
Kin
PG-13
An ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) must go on the run from a vindictive criminal (James Franco) and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, and their only protection is a strange weapon of mysterious origins; also starring Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Operation Finale
***1/2
PG-13
Following World War II, spies from Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, are led by Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) to track and capture Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) in Argentina in order to bring him to trial in Israel.
TERRACE
Peppermint
R
A mother (Jennifer Garner) awakes from a coma to discover that her husband and young daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting. When the cartel members and killers walk free, she seeks her own revenge with vigilante justice.
AZALEA SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
Alpha
*** 1/2
PG-13
Set during the last Ice Age, this epic adventure film follows a young man who, after being injured during his first hunt with his tribe, must survive in the wilderness as he forges a relationship with a lone wolf abandoned by its pack.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
A-X-L
**
PG
A top-secret robotic dog is created by the military and after an experiment goes wrong and he finds himself alone in the desert, he develops a special friendship with a kind-hearted outsider (Alex Neustaedter).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
BlacKkKlansman
**** 1/2
R
Spike Lee's latest film, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black detective in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, primarily through phone calls, and ultimately becomes the head of the chapter; also starring Adam Driver and Topher Grace.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Disney's Christopher Robin
***1/2
PG-13
Live-action adventure about an all-grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination and playfulness until his childhood friends, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo, pay him a visit to remind him.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Equalizer 2
****
R
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) returns to his old ways of vigilante justice after he learns that his longtime friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) has been murdered; also starring Bill Pullman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Happytime Murders
*
R
In Los Angeles, a serial killer is targeting the puppet cast of a 1980s children's television show and a private puppet detective (Bill Barretta) teams up with his former human police partner (Melissa McCarthy) to solve the crimes and stop the brutal murders; also starring Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Elizabeth Banks.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
***1/2
PG
In this animated adventure, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his family (Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher) go on a luxury cruise vacation and he falls in love with the ship's captain (Kathryn Hahn), who is the great-granddaughter of his archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the monster slayer.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
****
PG-13
Five years have passed and a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns more of her mother's (Meryl Streep) past from her old friends (Christine Baranski, Julie Walters); also starring Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth and Cher.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
The Meg
**1/2
PG-13
An expert deep sea rescue diver (Jason Statham) must rescue a crew of scientists from their sunken submersible, which they believe was attacked by a menacing 75-foot shark, the Megalodon, which was originally thought to be extinct; also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Mile 22
*1/2
R
An elite CIA operative (Mark Wahlberg) and a top-secret tactical command team must safely retrieve and transport a highly valuable intelligence asset before the enemy closes in; also starring Ronda Rousey, Peter Berg and John Malkovich.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Mission Impossible: Fallout
****1/2
PG-13
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) are in a race against time after a mission goes bad and they must try to prevent a global catastrophe while being hunted by assassins and former allies; also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Papillon
**
R
Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam) is held prisoner for a murder he didn't commit and while detained on a remote island in South America and determined to escape, he makes an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter (Rami Malek).
TERRACE
Puzzle
****
R
A non-adventurous suburban wife and mother (Kelly Macdonald) discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles and she is unexpectedly drawn into a new world and experiences; also starring Irrfan Khan and David Denman.
TERRACE
Slender Man
*
R
It's rumored that a tall, thin and shady figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face is responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teenagers in a small Massachusetts town; starring Joey King and Javier Botet.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Spy Who Dumped Me
***1/2
R
Two best friends (Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon) inadvertently get caught up in an international conspiracy when an ex-boyfriend, who is actually an undercover spy, comes back into the picture with a team of assassins on his trail; also starring Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.
CINEBARRE
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
****
PG
Animated adventure about the Teen Titans who are searching for a director for their big screen debut but get distracted when a maniacal super-villain comes along with a plan for world domination; voices of Kristen Bell, Nicolas Cage, Will Arnett and Patton Oswalt.