Movietimes - Charleston Scene

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a precaution, the locations listed may close to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Contact the venue for confirmation.
Opening
Burden
R
Based on the true story of a reverend (Forest Whitaker) who strives to prevent long-simmering racial tensions from boiling over in a small South Carolina town after the opening of a museum that celebrates the Ku Klux Klan; also starring Garrett Hedlund, Usher, Andrea Riseborough and Tom Wilkinson.
TERRACE
Playing
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
CINEBARRE
Bad Boys for Life
**1/2
R
Law enforcement officers Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite when a fierce cartel boss retaliates against them for the death of his brother years earlier; also starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Bloodshot
PG-13
Based on the comic book, assassinated soldier Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is brought back to life as a superhuman, biotech killing machine by a team of scientists, but they have control over his mind and memories, as well as his body; also starring Guy Pearce.
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Call of the Wild
***1/2
PG
Adapted from Jack London's novel, a dog is uprooted from his California home and dropped in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush, but when he crosses paths with John Thornton (Harrison Ford), he has the experience of a lifetime.
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Emma
****
PG
Jane Austen's romantic comedy, set in 1800s England, about the well-meaning, but meddling, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her attempts to marry off her friends; also starring Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth and Myra McFadyen.
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Fantastic Fungi
NR
A descriptive time-lapse documentary on an immersive journey through time and scale and the underground network of the fungi kingdom and how it can assist in solutions to medical, therapeutic and environmental challenges.
TERRACE
The Hunt
R
Twelve strangers wake up in a mysterious clearing with no knowledge of how they got there, discover that they were chosen to be the prey in a hunting game devised by a group of globalist elites, but one of the hunted (Betty Gilpin) turns the tables on them and picks them off one by one in an attempt to get to the leader of the group (Hilary Swank).
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
PG-13
The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four; starring The Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano).
CINEBARRE
The Invisible Man
***
R
A woman (Elisabeth Moss) escapes an abusive and controlling marriage and goes into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer) and their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), but when her husband takes his own life, she suspects it was a hoax, as eerie coincidences turn lethal and she works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
I Still Believe
PG
From the makers of "I Can Only Imagine," the true story of contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp (K.J. Apa) and his journey through the love and loss of his first wife to cancer, his rise to fame and the eventual meeting of his second wife; also starring Gary Sinise and Shania Twain.
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising
PG-13
Anime adventure about a group of youths who aspire to become professional superheroes. Deku and his friends from the academy are the only hope for the citizens of Nabu Island, as they face Nine, the strongest villain yet.
NORTHWOODS MALL
Onward
****
PG
Disney-Pixar's animated adventure set in a suburban fantasy world about two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland, Chris Pratt) that embark on a quest to discover any remaining magic in the world; also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and Octavia Spencer.
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
*****
R
Set on a French island in 1760, a woman (Noemie Merlant) is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of another young woman (Adele Haenel) and their intimacy and attraction grow beyond simple companionship.
TERRACE
Sonic the Hedgehog
****1/2
PG
Live-action adventure comedy based on the Sega video game franchise about the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog, Sonic (Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz), his new human friend (James Marsden) and an evil mastermind (Jim Carrey).
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Way Back
***
R
A former high school basketball phenomenon (Ben Affleck), currently struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job with his alma mater, but as the team begins to win, he may have to confront his own demons before getting his last shot at redemption.
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Wendy
**1/2
R
A wildly reimagined story of Peter Pan (Yashua Mack), where Wendy (Devin France) is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where age and time are disrupted and she must fight to save her family, her freedom and the joy of youth.