At Eternity's Gate
****
PG-13
Dramatic look at the final years in the life of painter Vincent van Gogh (Willem Dafoe) when he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
TERRACE
Maria By Callas
****
PG
Documentary on the life of Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas, using her own unpublished memoirs, private letters, performances, interviews, home movies and photographs.
TERRACE
Beautiful Boy
***1/2
R
The heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years, based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David (Steve Carell) and Nic Sheff (Timothee Chalamet).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Boy Erased
****
R
Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the teenage son (Lucas Hedges) of a Baptist pastor (Russell Crowe) is outed to his mother (Nicole Kidman) and father and he is forced to participate in a gay conversion program or be permanently shunned by his family and friends.
CINEBARRE
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
****1/2
R
Based on the memoir of best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy), who turned her art form to deception after she fell out of touch with the market and couldn't get published; also starring Richard E. Grant.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Creed II
****1/2
PG-13
Boxer Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) trains under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) so he can face off with Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who was the man responsible for the death of his father Apollo in the ring back in 1985.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
TERRACE
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
****
PG-13
In the second installment of the series set in the Wizarding World of J.J. Rowling, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes the custody of the Magical Congress of the United States and when he tries to raise pure-blood wizards in order to take over, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists the help of his former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
The Front Runner
****1/2
R
Biopic around the 1988 presidential campaign of Sen. Gary Hart (Hugh Jackman) which went off the rails after his extramarital affair with Donna Rice (Sara Paxton) hit the tabloids; also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina and Kevin Pollak.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
TERRACE
The Grinch
**
PG
Animated adventure about the grumpy Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his scheme to steal all the presents and ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville; with voices of Pharrell Williams, Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Halloween
****
R
In this direct sequel to the 1978 film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronts the masked Michael Myers (Nick Castle), who has haunted her for 40 years, since she barely escaped his killing spree on that Halloween night so many years ago; also starring Judy Greer and Will Patton.
AZALEA SQUARE
Instant Family
***1/2
PG-13
A couple (Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne) look into foster parenting and end up with a rebellious 15-year-old (Isabela Moner) and her two younger siblings; also starring Octavia Spencer, Julie Hagerty and Joan Cusack.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Night School
***
PG-13
A group of adult misfits must attend night school so they can earn a GED and pass high school; starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle and Taran Killam.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Nobody's Fool
*
R
Tyler Perry's latest comedy about a wild woman (Tiffany Haddish) who, after being released from prison, reunites with her buttoned-up and by-the-book sister (Tika Sumpter); also starring Whoopi Goldberg.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
**1/2
PG
Live-action fantasy adventure based on the short story, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," about a young girl, Clara (Mackenzie Foy), who after a party given by her godfather, Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman), finds herself in mysterious and magical parallel world; also starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen and Richard E. Grant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Overlord
****
R
During World War II, American paratroopers get caught behind enemy lines in Nazi-occupied France and must face off against horrifying, bloody and violent creatures that are a result of a secret Nazi experiment.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Possession of Hannah Grace
R
A police officer (Shay Mitchell) picks up a graveyard shift in the city hospital's morgue and begins to experience horrifying visions after she accepts the disfigured body of a young woman that died in the middle of an exorcism.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Ralph Breaks the Internet
***1/2
PG
A follow-up to Disney's animated adventure "Wreck-It-Ralph" (2012), Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) find themselves in a new adventure in the uncharted world of the internet; also starring voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Robin Hood
**
PG-13
War-hardened Crusader Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) revolt against the corruption of the English monarchy; also starring Jamie Dornan and Paul Anderson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
CINEBARRE
Venom
** 1/2
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote that creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Widows
****
R
Four women (Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo), saddled with the debt of their dead husbands, conspire together to forge a future on their own terms; also starring Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Lukas Haas.