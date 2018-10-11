Opening
Bad Times at the El Royale
****
R
Seven strangers, all with their own secrets, are guests at a rundown hotel but soon discover that something strange has come upon the mysterious lodge; starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Colette
** 1/2
R
Based on French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) who initially had to write novels under her husband's (Dominic West) name, but fought over creative ownership and gender roles once she started receiving critical success.
TERRACE
First Man
**** 1/2
PG-13
Based on the book focusing on astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) during the years 1961-69 and NASA's mission to put a man on the moon; also starring Claire Foy, Ciaran Hinds, Jason Clarke and Kyle Chandler.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
PG
Based on R.L. Stine's (Jack Black) series of books, Halloween comes to life when two boys (Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris) open a manuscript in an abandoned house and release Slappy the Dummy, who plots to wreak havoc with his monster friends.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Tea with the Dames
****1/2
NR
Dames Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright, legends of British stage and screen, as well as friends for more than 50 years, spend a weekend in the country and let the cameras in as they discuss (unfiltered) each other, their roles and careers, opinions and more.
TERRACE
Playing
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Disney's Christopher Robin
***1/2
PG-13
Live-action adventure about an all-grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination and playfulness until his childhood friends, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo, pay him a visit to remind him.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Hell Fest
** 1/2
R
A masked serial killer terrorizes a group of friends when he turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal hunting ground.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
***1/2
PG-13
A magical adventure about a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in to his uncle's (Jack Black) mysterious and magical house and a secret world of warlocks and witches is awakened; also starring Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Meg
**1/2
PG-13
An expert deep sea rescue diver (Jason Statham) must rescue a crew of scientists from their sunken submersible, which they believe was attacked by a menacing 75-foot shark, the Megalodon, which was originally thought to be extinct; also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Night School
***
PG-13
A group of adult misfits must attend night school so they can earn a GED and pass high school; starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle and Taran Killam.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Nun
*1/2
R
Set in 1952 Romania, a Catholic priest (Demian Bichiralong) and novice Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun in a secluded convent, where they uncover the forces of a demonic nun.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Peppermint
**1/2
R
A mother (Jennifer Garner) awakes from a coma to discover that her husband and young daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting. When the cartel members and killers walk free, she seeks her own revenge with vigilante justice.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Predator
**1/2
R
A young boy (Jacob Tremblay) accidentally triggers the universe's deadliest hunters and when they return to Earth, a shabby group of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher (Olivia Munn) are the only ones that can prevent the end of the human race against the genetic mutants; also starring Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Simple Favor
****
R
A mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) investigates the sudden disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively) from their small town to get to the truth of what really happened.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Smallfoot
****
PG
Flipping the Bigfoot legend around, an animated adventure about a Yeti scientist (Channing Tatum) who is determined to prove that humans really do exist; also starring voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Venom
** 1/2
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote that creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
White Boy Rick
***
R
Based on the true story of teenage street hustler Richard Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) who became an undercover FBI informant in 1980s Detroit; also starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.