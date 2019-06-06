Opening
The Biggest Little Farm
****1/2
PG
Documentary about a couple who is evicted from their Los Angeles apartment because of their barking dog and try to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres of land in Ventura County.
TERRACE
Dark Phoenix
PG-13
After Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops the powers that corrupt her into unleashing the Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must determine if saving one of their own is worth putting the planet at risk; also starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story
NR
Documentary from filmmaker Martin Scorsese that follows Bob Dylan's "Rolling Thunder Revue" tour across America and Canada in 1975 and 1976, joined by artists Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and others.
TERRACE
The White Crow
***1/2
R
Ralph Fiennes directed this dramatic look at the life of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev (Oleg Ivenko) and his defection from the Soviet Union in 1961 to the West; Fiennes also stars in the film.
TERRACE
Playing
Aladdin
***
PG
Guy Ritchie's live action film about a thief (Mena Massoud) who frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magic lamp and transforms himself into a prince in order to impress the princess of Agrabah (Naomi Scott); also starring Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
TERRACE
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Booksmart
****
R
Two best friends (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) realize they should have played more and worked less during high school, so on the night before graduation, they set out on a mission to cram all the fun into one night; also starring Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Brightburn
****
R
Superhero horror film about a child from another world who crash-lands on Earth but becomes more sinister than super; starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman and Jackson A. Dunn.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
A Dog's Journey
**1/2
PG
A sequel to "A Dog's Purpose" (2017), Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) lives on Ethan's (Dennis Quaid) farm and when it's time for him to move on, his new adventures begin with Ethan's granddaughter CJ (Kathryn Prescott); also starring Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin and Henry Lau.
AZALEA SQUARE
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
**1/2
PG-13
A crypto-zoological agency faces off against ancient super-species that were initially thought to be myths; starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Hustle
*
PG-13
Two con artists (Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson) team up to get revenge on the men who wronged them; also starring Alex Sharp and Tim Blake Nelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Intruder
*1/2
PG-13
A young couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house on several acres of land, but soon discover that the previous owner (Dennis Quaid) is strangely attached to the property and has a malicious plan to get it back.
AZALEA SQUARE
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
****
R
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after he is excommunicated and has a $14 million price tag on his head for killing a member of the guild on Continental grounds; also starring Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Long Shot
****
R
An unemployed journalist (Seth Rogen) becomes the speechwriter for his first crush (Charlize Theron), who used to be his babysitter, but is now one of the most influential, yet highly unattainable, diplomats in the world.
CINEBARRE
Ma
***
R
A maternal figure (Octavia Spencer) to a group of teenagers develops an obsessive fixation on them and soon begins to terrorize the unsuspecting teens in horrific ways; also starring Diana Silvers and Juliette Lewis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
**1/2
PG
In a city where both humans and Pokemon live, a young man teams up with a talking Pikachu and they investigate the disappearance of the young man's father; featuring Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton and the voice of Ryan Reynolds.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Poms
*
PG-13
A group of women form a cheer squad at their retirement home; starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman.
AZALEA SQUARE
Rocketman
***1/2
R
An epic musical fantasy biopic about Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his early years at the Royal Academy of Music, through the partnership with his lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his struggles with substance abuse, depression and acceptance of his sexual orientation; also starring Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Secret Life of Pets 2
****
PG
Max (Patton Oswalt) goes on a family trip to the countryside, where he meets a farm dog (Harrison Ford), while Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Snowball (Kevin Hart); have their own adventures back at home; also features voices of Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey, Bobby Moynihan and Ellie Kemper.