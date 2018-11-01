Opening
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
Nobody's Fool
R
Tyler Perry's latest comedy about a wild woman (Tiffany Haddish) who, after being released from prison, reunites with her buttoned-up and by-the-book sister (Tika Sumpter); also starring Whoopi Goldberg.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
PG
Live-action fantasy adventure based on the short story, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," about a young girl, Clara (Mackenzie Foy), who after a party given by her godfather, Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman), finds herself in mysterious and magical parallel world; also starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen and Richard E. Grant.
Suspiria
***
R
Supernatural horror film about a world-renowned dance company and a darkness that consumes the artistic director (Tilda Swinton), a young dancer (Dakota Johnson) and a grieving psychotherapist.
Playing
Bad Times at the El Royale
****
R
Seven strangers, all with their own secrets, are guests at a rundown hotel but soon discover that something strange has come upon the mysterious lodge; starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo.
First Man
****1/2
PG-13
Based on the book focusing on astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) during the years 1961-69 and NASA's mission to put a man on the moon; also starring Claire Foy, Ciaran Hinds, Jason Clarke and Kyle Chandler.
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
**
PG
Based on R.L. Stine's (Jack Black) series of books, Halloween comes to life when two boys (Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris) open a manuscript in an abandoned house and release Slappy the Dummy, who plots to wreak havoc with his monster friends.
Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer
***
PG-13
Based on the book about the investigation and trial of Philadelphia abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell (Earl Billings); also starring Dean Cain.
Halloween
****
R
In this direct sequel to the 1978 film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronts the masked Michael Myers (Nick Castle), who has haunted her for 40 years, since she barely escaped his killing spree on that Halloween night so many years ago; also starring Judy Greer and Will Patton.
The Hate U Give
*****
PG-13
Based on the New York Times' bestseller, a young black girl (Amandla Stenberg) witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend (Algee Smith) by a white police officer. As she begins to face pressures from her poor, mostly black neighborhood, as well as the rich, mostly white kids at the prep school she attends, she works to find her voice and stand up for what's right; also starring Regina Hall, Common and Anthony Mackie.
Hell Fest
** 1/2
R
A masked serial killer terrorizes a group of friends when he turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal hunting ground.
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
***1/2
PG-13
A magical adventure about a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in to his uncle's (Jack Black) mysterious and magical house and a secret world of warlocks and witches is awakened; also starring Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan.
Hunter Killer
**
R
An American submarine captain (Gerard Butler) leads an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the Russian president (Alexander Diachenko) who has been kidnapped by a rogue general; also starring Gary Oldman and Common.
Indivisible
PG-13
Based on the true story of Army chaplain Darren Turner (Justin Bruening) and the struggles he and his wife (Sarah Drew) experienced while he was deployed to Iraq and she was left on base to raise their three young children and tend to the families of other deployed soldiers.
Mid90s
****
R
A 13-year-old (Sunny Suljic) in 1990s Los Angeles spends his summer navigating between his troubled and abusive home life and some new friends that he met at a skate shop; written and directed by Jonah Hill.
Night School
***
PG-13
A group of adult misfits must attend night school so they can earn a GED and pass high school; starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle and Taran Killam.
The Nun
*1/2
R
Set in 1952 Romania, a Catholic priest (Demian Bichiralong) and novice Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun in a secluded convent, where they uncover the forces of a demonic nun.
The Old Man & The Gun
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a 70-year-old who escaped from the prison at San Quentin and continued to pull off a string of heists that baffle a detective (Casey Affleck) and other authorities; also starring Sissy Spacek and Danny Glover.
A Simple Favor
****
R
A mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) investigates the sudden disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively) from their small town to get to the truth of what really happened.
The Sisters Brothers
****1/2
R
Dark comedy about two brothers (Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly) who are infamous assassins in 1850s Oregon and ultimately find themselves on a journey to the Gold Rush land of California; also starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Smallfoot
****
PG
Flipping the Bigfoot legend around, an animated adventure about a Yeti scientist (Channing Tatum) who is determined to prove that humans really do exist; also starring voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
Venom
** 1/2
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote that creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.