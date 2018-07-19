Opening
The Catcher Was a Spy
R
Based on the true story of Moe Berg (Paul Rudd), a major league baseball player who joined the Office of Strategic Services (precursor to the CIA) during World War II to assist in stopping German scientist Werner Heisenberg (Mark Strong) from building an atomic bomb; also starring Sienna Miller, Jeff Daniels, Tom Wilkinson, Guy Pearce and Paul Giamatti.
TERRACE
The Equalizer 2
R
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) returns to his old ways of vigilante justice after he learns that his longtime friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) has been murdered; also starring Bill Pullman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Hearts Beat Loud
****1/2
PG-13
A Brooklyn record store owner and widower (Nick Offerman) tries to form a band with his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) during her last summer home before leaving for college; also starring Toni Collette, Ted Danson and Blythe Danner.
TERRACE
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
****
PG-13
Five years have passed and a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns more of her mother's (Meryl Streep) past from her old friends (Christine Baranski, Julie Walters); also starring Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth and Cher.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Three Identical Strangers
****1/2
PG-13
Documentary about three triplets that were separated at birth and then reunite as young adults in the 1980s. Their adoptions, arranged by a highly regarded Manhattan Jewish adoption agency, unfolds as “a sinister mystery.”
TERRACE
Playing
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Breaking In
**1/2
PG-13
A single mother (Gabrielle Union) stops at nothing to rescue her two children from safe-cracking criminals who have taken them hostage in her family's Malibu mansion; also starring Billy Burke, Richard Cabral and Christa Miller.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Deadpool 2
****
R
Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) forms a team of mutants, the X-Force, to protect a young supernatural mutant (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The First Purge
**1/2
R
In the series prequel, the New Founding Fathers of America create a movement that began as a social experiment: The First Purge.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hereditary
****1/2
R
After a family matriarch dies, her daughter's (Toni Collette) family begins to unravel the sinister, cryptic and terrifying secrets of their heritage and ancestry; also starring Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
***1/2
PG
In this animated adventure, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his family (Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher) go on a luxury cruise vacation and he falls in love with the ship's captain (Kathryn Hahn), who is the great-granddaughter of his archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the monster slayer.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
***1/2
PG-13
Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) head back to Isla Nublar to try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano begins to erupt, but once they arrive, they discover a conspiracy that could return the planet to prehistoric times; also starring Jeff Goldblum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Leave No Trace
****1/2
PG
A father (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) have lived off the grid in Portland, Oregon, for years, but a small mistake derails their idyllic life.
TERRACE
Ocean's 8
****
PG-13
Newly out of prison, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), estranged sister of legendary conman Danny Ocean, puts together an all-female crew (Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter) to pull off a heist at New York City's annual Met Gala; also starring Anne Hathaway and James Corden.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
***1/2
R
CIA agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) teams back up with former undercover operative Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) to escalate things for the cartels that are now trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Skyscraper
***
PG-13
A former FBI hostage rescue leader and war veteran (Dwayne Johnson) must save his family from a burning skyscraper, which is the tallest building in the world.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Solo: A Star Wars Story
***1/2
PG-13
The early adventures of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamoand) and encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) before he joins the Rebellion; also starring Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Sorry to Bother You
****
R
A black telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers that he has more success if he uses his "white voice," but the higher he rises, the closer he comes to losing sight of his morals; also starring Armie Hammer, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross and Danny Glover.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
SuperFly
***1/2
R
Remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film about a career criminal trying to get out of Atlanta's drug scene, but one bad deal puts him in harm's way; starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Tag
**1/2
R
Based on the true story about a group of friends who have organized an elaborate, annual no-holds-barred game of tag since childhood and one particular year, it coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player; starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Uncle Drew
***
PG-13
A street basketball player (LilRel Howery) ends up with legendary ball player Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to round up his old crew (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie) to help him win a tournament; also starring Nick Kroll, Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
****
PG-13
Documentary that explores the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the children's television show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," taking a look at the compassion and imagination of the creative genius.