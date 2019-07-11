Opening
Between Me and My Mind
NR
One-night-only screening of this documentary, which follows Phish frontman Trey Anastasio during his songwriting process and his preparation leading up to the band's New Year's Eve concert in Madison Square Garden.
TERRACE
Crawl
R
When a massive hurricane hits a Florida town, a young woman (Kaya Scodelario) ignores the evacuation orders to find and rescue her father (Barry Pepper), but when they become trapped in their home's crawlspace due to rising flood waters, they must fight for their lives against marauding alligators.
AZALEA SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Echo in the Canyon
PG-13
Documentary on the explosion of popular music that came out of Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s, including David Crosby, Jackson Browne, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, The Mamas and the Papas and more.
TERRACE
Stuber
R
A mid-mannered Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who ends up being a cop hot on the trail of a bloodthirsty killer as the ride turns into a harrowing adventure; also starring Betty Gilpin and Mira Sorvino.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Aladdin
***
PG
Guy Ritchie's live action film about a thief (Mena Massoud) who frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magic lamp and transforms himself into a prince in order to impress the princess of Agrabah (Naomi Scott); also starring Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Annabelle Comes Home
***
R
Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) lock Annabelle in an artifacts room in their home, but a babysitter and her friend (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife) unknowingly awaken the evil spirit in the possessed doll, which then sets its sights on the the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter (McKenna Grace).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Dark Phoenix
**1/2
PG-13
After Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops the powers that corrupt her into unleashing the Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must determine if saving one of their own is worth putting the planet at risk; also starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Dead Don't Die
**1/2
R
Zombie comedy about a small town police force that finds itself battling a horde of the undead after they start rising from their graves; starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover.
AZALEA SQUARE
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
**1/2
PG-13
A crypto-zoological agency faces off against ancient super-species that were initially thought to be myths; starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
****
R
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after he is excommunicated and has a $14 million price tag on his head for killing a member of the guild on Continental grounds; also starring Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Ma
***
R
A maternal figure (Octavia Spencer) to a group of teenagers develops an obsessive fixation on them and soon begins to terrorize the unsuspecting teens in horrific ways; also starring Diana Silvers and Juliette Lewis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Men in Black: International
**1/2
PG-13
The Men in Black now have a London branch, and two secret agents (Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson) are paired up by the head of the branch (Liam Neeson) to look into a series of alien attacks; also starring Emma Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
Midsommar
****
NR
A young American couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) travel to a remote Swedish village for a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival, but the retreat quickly and increasingly becomes part of a violent, bizarre and disturbing pagan ritual.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Pavarotti
****
PG-13
Ron Howard's documentary about the legendary operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti, including performance highlights, interviews and never-before-seen footage.
TERRACE
Rocketman
***1/2
R
An epic musical fantasy biopic about Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his early years at the Royal Academy of Music, through the partnership with his lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his struggles with substance abuse, depression and acceptance of his sexual orientation; also starring Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
CINEBARRE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
TERRACE
The Secret Life of Pets 2
****
PG
Max (Patton Oswalt) goes on a family trip to the countryside, where he meets a farm dog (Harrison Ford), while Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Snowball (Kevin Hart); have their own adventures back at home; also features voices of Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey, Bobby Moynihan and Ellie Kemper.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Shaft
**
R
John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson) and John "JJ" Shaft Jr. (Jessie Usher) navigate the Harlem underworld to discover the story behind the suspicious death of JJ's best friend; also starring Regina Hall and Method Man.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Spider-Man: Far From Home
****
PG-13
Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals; also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Toy Story 4
****
G
Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the gang are introduced to a new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale), who creates some drama on a family road trip; also starring the voices of Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Yesterday
***1/2
PG-13
A struggling singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) in a small, English seaside town awakes after a freak bus accident following a mysterious global blackout, realizing that nobody on Earth knows who, or what, The Beatles are; also starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran and James Corden.