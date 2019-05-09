Opening
The Hustle
PG-13
Two con artists (Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson) team up to get revenge on the men who wronged them; also starring Alex Sharp and Tim Blake Nelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
**1/2
PG
In a city where both humans and Pokemon live, a young man teams up with a talking Pikachu and they investigate the disappearance of the young man's father; featuring Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton and the voice of Ryan Reynolds.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Poms
PG-13
A group of women form a cheer squad at their retirement home; starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Red Joan
**
R
A young Cambridge University physics student (Sophie Cookson) goes to work at a top secret nuclear facility, but surprises everyone in her English village when she is arrested many years later by MI5 and exposed as the KGB's longest-serving British spy, based on a novel of the same name and inspired by the life of Melita Norwood; also starring Dame Judi Dench and Tom Hughes.
TERRACE
Tolkien
**1/2
PG-13
A look at the formative years of J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and the friendships he made with fellow artists and writers, as well as how the bonds of those relationships were tested with the outbreak of World War I; also starring Lily Collins and Patrick Gibson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Breakthrough
***1/2
PG
Based on the true story of teenager John Smith (Marcel Ruiz), who slips into a coma after falling through a frozen lake, and the relationship between the first responder who rescued him (Mike Colter), John's parents (Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas), their pastor (Topher Grace) and their faith.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Curse of La Llorona
*1/2
R
A social worker (Linda Cardellini) finds signs of foul play when she checks on one of her cases, but when she begins to dig deeper, she discovers that a supernatural night stalker has attached itself to her and her children.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Dumbo
**1/2
PG
Tim Burton and Disney teamed up for this live-action version and expansion of "Dumbo," the classic story of a young circus elephant who learns to fly with his oversized ears; starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Hellboy
**
R
Based on the graphic novels, the half-demon superhero Hellboy (David Harbour) must fight a trio of rampaging giants in the English countryside and he discovers the Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Intruder
PG-13
A young couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house on several acres of land, but soon discover that the previous owner (Dennis Quaid) is strangely attached to the property and has a malicious plan to get it back.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Little
***1/2
PG-13
A ruthless business mogul (Regina Hall) is transformed into her younger self (Marsai Martin) and needs help from her overworked assistant (Issa Rae) in order to revert back to her normal self.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Long Shot
R
An unemployed journalist (Seth Rogen) becomes the speechwriter for his first crush (Charlize Theron), who used to be his babysitter, but is now one of the most influential, yet highly unattainable, diplomats in the world.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
A Madea Family Funeral
*1/2
PG-13
Madea (Tyler Perry) and the family travel to backwoods Georgia for a family reunion, but the joyous occasion turns into an unexpected funeral full of sordid family secrets.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Penguins
****1/2
G
Disneynature's latest documentary feature that follows an Adelie penguin and an emperor penguin as they "become friends" in the icy Antarctic; narrated by Ed Helms.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Pet Sematary
****
R
Based on the Stephen King novel, after Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) moves to rural Maine with his wife (Amy Seimetz) and two children, they discover a mysterious burial ground deep in the woods. After tragedy strikes, an evil and horrific chain reaction is unleashed; also starring John Lithgow.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Shazam!
****1/2
PG-13
A streetwise 14-year-old foster kid (Asher Angel) can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with just one word, but must quickly master his powers to fight the evil forces controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Ugly Dolls
PG
Animated adventure about the free-spirited UglyDolls who travel to the other side of the mountain to the town of Perfection and ultimately learn that what they truly are is what matters the most; featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Janelle Monáe.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Us
****
R
Jordan Peele's latest horror film about a vacation that turns chaotic when a family's doppelgangers begin to terrorize them; starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss.