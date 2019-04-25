Opening
Amazing Grace
****1/2
G
Documentary of Aretha Franklin's performance of her best-selling live gospel album with the choir at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.
TERRACE
Avengers: Endgame
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
High Life
****
R
Science-fiction and horror film from French director Claire Denis, about the last survivors of a mission to deep space, where a group of criminals who thought they were on a special mission, were instead subjected to sexual experiments from doctors with sinister motives; starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche and Andre Benjamin.
TERRACE
Playing
The Best of Enemies
**1/2
PG-13
Based on the true story of civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) and Durham, N.C., Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), who agree to co-chair a two-week community meeting to deal with a court-ordered school desegregation decree in 1971; also starring Wes Bentley and Anne Heche.
AZALEA SQUARE
Breakthrough
***1/2
PG
Based on the true story of teenager John Smith (Marcel Ruiz), who slips into a coma after falling through a frozen lake, and the relationship between the first responder who rescued him (Mike Colter), John's parents (Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas), their pastor (Topher Grace) and their faith.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Chaperone
**1/2
NR
From a screenplay written by Julian Fellowes (Downtown Abbey) and set in the 1920s, a teenager (Haley Lu Richardson) leaves her home in Kansas to study dance in New York City and is accompanied by an uptight society matron (Elizabeth McGovern); also starring Miranda Otto, Blythe Danner and Campbell Scott.
TERRACE
The Curse of La Llorona
*1/2
R
A social worker (Linda Cardellini) finds signs of foul play when she checks on one of her cases, but when she begins to dig deeper, she discovers that a supernatural night stalker has attached itself to her and her children.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Dumbo
**1/2
PG
Tim Burton and Disney teamed up for this live-action version and expansion of "Dumbo," the classic story of a young circus elephant who learns to fly with his oversized ears; starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hellboy
**
R
Based on the graphic novels, the half-demon superhero Hellboy (David Harbour) must fight a trio of rampaging giants in the English countryside and he discovers the Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
Little
***1/2
PG-13
A ruthless business mogul (Regina Hall) is transformed into her younger self (Marsai Martin) and needs help from her overworked assistant (Issa Rae) in order to revert back to her normal self.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Madea Family Funeral
*1/2
PG-13
Madea (Tyler Perry) and the family travel to backwoods Georgia for a family reunion, but the joyous occasion turns into an unexpected funeral full of sordid family secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
Missing Link
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a monster investigator (Hugh Jackman) who assists Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) in looking for his long-lost relatives in the Pacific Northwest; also starring Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Timothy Olyphant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Penguins
****1/2
G
Disneynature's latest documentary feature that follows an Adelie penguin and an emperor penguin as they "become friends" in the icy Antarctic; narrated by Ed Helms.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Pet Sematary
****
R
Based on the Stephen King novel, after Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) moves to rural Maine with his wife (Amy Seimetz) and two children, they discover a mysterious burial ground deep in the woods. After tragedy strikes, an evil and horrific chain reaction is unleashed; also starring John Lithgow.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Shazam!
****1/2
PG-13
A streetwise 14-year-old foster kid (Asher Angel) can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with just one word, but must quickly master his powers to fight the evil forces controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Unplanned
**1/2
R
A young Planned Parenthood clinic director (Ashley Bratcher) resigns after eight years and becomes an anti-abortion activist, founding a ministry to assist former Planned Parenthood employees turned anti-abortion after their own experiences.
AZALEA SQUARE
Us
****
R
Jordan Peele's latest horror film about a vacation that turns chaotic when a family's doppelgangers begin to terrorize them; starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss.