Opening
Black Christmas
PG-13
As things on campus quiet down for the holidays, a group of female college students are stalked and killed by a stranger during their Christmas break.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Richard Jewell
R
Directed by Clint Eastwood, the story of American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), who heroically saved lives during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta but was then accused of being the responsible terrorist by the FYI and the media; also starring Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockell and Olivia Wilde.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
21 Bridges
**1/2
R
Expertly trained NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) puts all of New York on lockdown as he and other authorities end up on a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after a massive and unexpected conspiracy is uncovered; also starring Sienna Miller and J.K. Simmons.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
****1/2
PG
Based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and award-winning journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who is assigned a personal profile of American's most beloved neighbor.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Black and Blue
**1/2
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Charlie's Angels
**1/2
PG-13
In this continuation on the previous films, directed by and starring Elizabeth Banks, the new generation of Charlie's Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska) are called into action after a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology; also starring Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Dark Waters
PG-13
Based on the true story about a corporate defense attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who links a number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations, DuPont, and risks everything to expose the truth; also starring Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Mare Winningham and Victor Garber.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Ford v Ferrari
****1/2
PG-13
Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and what all they went through to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Co. to take on the dominant cars of Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966; also starring Josh Lucas.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciarán Hinds.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
The Good Liar
R
Suspense thriller about a career con artist (Ian McKellen) who selects a millionaire widow (Helen Mirren) as his mark, but when he finds himself caring for her, what should have been a cut-and-dry swindle begins to take on new consequences.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Harriet
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Honey Boy
R
From a biographical screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, a look at a young actor's stormy childhood (Noah Jupe) and young adult (Lucas Hedges) years as he struggles to reconcile his relationship with his felon father (LaBeouf) and deal with his own stardom and mental health.
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Knives Out
PG-13
A tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, a debonair detective (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate the dysfunctional family and devoted staff when a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate soon after his 85th birthday.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Last Christmas
PG-13
A continually unlucky woman (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in London, meets a man (Henry Golding) who seems too good to be true when her life takes an unexpected turn.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man.
AZALEA SQUARE
Midway
PG-13
Based on the real-life stories of U.S. Navy sailors and military leaders, the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Doolittle's Raid and the Battle of Midway during World War II.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
.
Playing with Fire
PG
A straight-laced fire superintendent (John Cena) and his elite firefighting crew rescue three rambunctious kids from an approaching wildfire, but things become wild and unpredictable when they can't locate the parents.
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Playmobil: The Movie
NR
Animated adventure based on the Playmobil brand toys, featuring the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Queen & Slim
R
A black couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) are on a first date in Ohio and are pulled over for a minor traffic violation, but when the situation escalates suddenly and tragically, things take an even more unexpected turn; also starring Chloe Sevigny and Bokeem Woodbine.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Terminator: Dark Fate
R
Sarah Connor , an enhanced super-soldier from the future and a T-800 from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 that has come back in time to kill her.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other.