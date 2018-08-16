Opening
Alpha
PG-13
Set during the last Ice Age, this epic adventure film follows a young man who, after being injured during his first hunt with his tribe, must survive in the wilderness as he forges a relationship with a lone wolf abandoned by its pack.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Mile 22
R
An elite CIA operative (Mark Wahlberg) and a top-secret tactical command team must safely retrieve and transport a highly valuable intelligence asset before the enemy closes in; also starring Ronda Rousey, Peter Berg and John Malkovich.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
BlacKkKlansman
**** 1/2
R
Spike Lee's latest film, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black detective in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, primarily through phone calls, and ultimately becomes the head of the chapter; also starring Adam Driver and Topher Grace.
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Darkest Minds
PG-13
In a futuristic America, teenagers mysteriously develop powerful new abilities and are threatened and detained by the government, but one girl (Amandla Stenberg) escapes from a bounty hunter (Gwendoline Christie) with help from a doctor (Mandy Moore) and then joins a resistance group seeking safe haven.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Disney's Christopher Robin
PG-13
Live-action adventure about an all-grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination and playfulness until his childhood friends, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo, pay him a visit to remind him.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Eighth Grade
****1/2
R
An introverted 13-year-old (Elsie Fisher) struggles through the last week of what's already been a disastrous eighth-grade year, suffering through modern suburban adolescence.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Equalizer 2
****
R
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) returns to his old ways of vigilante justice after he learns that his longtime friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) has been murdered; also starring Bill Pullman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
***1/2
PG
In this animated adventure, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his family (Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher) go on a luxury cruise vacation and he falls in love with the ship's captain (Kathryn Hahn), who is the great-granddaughter of his archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the monster slayer.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
***1/2
PG-13
Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) head back to Isla Nublar to try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano begins to erupt, but once they arrive, they discover a conspiracy that could return the planet to prehistoric times; also starring Jeff Goldblum.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
****
PG-13
Five years have passed and a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns more of her mother's (Meryl Streep) past from her old friends (Christine Baranski, Julie Walters); also starring Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth and Cher.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Meg
PG-13
An expert deep sea rescue diver (Jason Statham) must rescue a crew of scientists from their sunken submersible, which they believe was attacked by a menacing 75-foot shark, the Megalodon, which was originally thought to be extinct; also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Mission Impossible: Fallout
****1/2
PG-13
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) are in a race against time after a mission goes bad and they must try to prevent a global catastrophe while being hunted by assassins and former allies; also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Slender Man
R
It's rumored that a tall, thin and shady figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face is responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teenagers in a small Massachusetts town; starring Joey King and Javier Botet.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Spy Who Dumped Me
***1/2
R
Two best friends (Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon) inadvertently get caught up in an international conspiracy when an ex-boyfriend, who is actually an undercover spy, comes back into the picture with a team of assassins on his trail; also starring Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
****
PG
Animated adventure about the Teen Titans who are searching for a director for their big screen debut but get distracted when a maniacal super-villain comes along with a plan for world domination; voices of Kristen Bell, Nicolas Cage, Will Arnett and Patton Oswalt.