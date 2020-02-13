Movietimes - Charleston Scene

Opening
Downhill
R
After narrowly escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell) is forced to re-evaluate how they really feel about each other; also starring Miranda Otto and Zach Woods.
Fantasy Island
PG-13
A horrific spin on the popular 1970s television show about a luxurious and remote island resort where the guests' fantasies turn into nightmares; starring Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and Maggie Q.
The Photograph
PG-13
When a famed photographer (Chante Adams) dies unexpectedly, her estranged daughter (Issa Rae) finds a picture tucked away in safe-deposit box and begins looking into her mother's early life, all while she is falling in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who was assigned to cover her late mother; also starring Courtney B. Vance.
Sonic the Hedgehog
PG
Live-action adventure comedy based on the Sega video game franchise about the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog, Sonic (Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz), his new human friend (James Marsden) and an evil mastermind (Jim Carrey).
Playing
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Bad Boys for Life
**1/2
R
Law enforcement officers Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite when a fierce cartel boss retaliates against them for the death of his brother years earlier; also starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.
Birds of Prey
****
R
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
Dolittle
**
PG
The eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), famed doctor and veterinarian (who can talk to animals) of Queen Victoria's England, must come out of hiding in order to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure for the young queen (Jessie Buckley), who has fallen gravely ill; also starring Harry Collett and the voices of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena and Emma Thompson.
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciaran Hinds.
The Gentlemen
**1/2
R
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, when an American expat (Matthew McConaughey) in London is looking to cash out of his highly profitable marijuana empire, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail; also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
Gretel and Hansel
*
R
While searching the countryside for food and work, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her younger brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood, only to discover a terrifying evil.
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic; also starring Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen.
Jumanji: The Next Level
***1/2
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
Just Mercy
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of a young Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) who, with help from a local advocate (Brie Larson), makes history with his defense appeals for Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an African American man wrongfully imprisoned and sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old white woman in Alabama in 1986.
Knives Out
****
PG-13
A tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, a debonair detective (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate the dysfunctional family and devoted staff when a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate soon after his 85th birthday; also starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon.
Little Women
*****
PG
Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the coming-of-age story about the March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen) in the aftermath of the Civil War in 1860s New England; also starring Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Parasite
****
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
The Rhythm Section
****
R
International spy thriller about a woman (Blake Lively) who seeks revenge when she discovers that the plane crash that killed her family wasn't an accident; also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
Spies in Disguise
***
PG
Animated adventure about a super spy (Will Smith) who must rely on his nerdy science officer (Tom Holland) to help save the world from a cybernetic madman when he (aforementioned super spy) accidentally ingests an experiment that turns him into a pigeon.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
**1/2
PG-13
Set a year after the events of "The Last Jedi," the remnants of the Resistance must face the First Order once more in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga; starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.
The Turning
**
PG-13
A modern take on Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw," a young governess (Mackenzie Davis) is hired to take care of two disturbed orphans (Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince) at a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside; also starring Joely Richardson.
Uncut Gems
****
R
Crime thriller about a charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) addicted to gambling who makes a series of high-stakes bets in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win; also starring Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian.