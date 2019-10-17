Opening    

Lucy in the Sky

**1/2

R

An astronaut (Natalie Portman) has a transcendent experience during a space mission, but once she's back home, she begins to lose touch with reality and her connections slowly begin to unravel; also starring Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn and Nick Offerman.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

**1/2

PG

The relationship between Maleficient (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man; also starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Zombieland: Double Tap

R

The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other; also starring Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch.

Playing

Abominable

**1/2

PG

Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.

The Addams Family

**

PG

Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.

Ad Astra

****

PG-13

An astronaut (Brad Pitt) takes a mission to the outer edges of the solar system in order to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones).

Angel Has Fallen

*1/2

R

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused of an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman).

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

****

PG

A teenage Dora (Isabela Moner) and her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) set out on a jungle adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Pena) and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Downton Abbey

**1/2

PG

The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.

Gemini Man

**

PG-13

Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.

Good Boys

****

R

After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.

Hustlers 

***1/2

R

A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.

It Chapter 2

***

R

Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.

Jexi

*

R

A young pop culture writer (Adam Devine) is overly dependent on his cell phone, but when he's required to upgrade, the new model (voice of Rose Byrne) comes with an unexpected feature and the phone's artificial intelligence becomes a nightmare.

Joker

****

R

An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

Judy

**1/2

PG-13

Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.

The Lion King

***

PG

Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

***1/2

R

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Rambo: Last Blood

R

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must use his ruthless combat skills to rescue his daughter (Yvette Monreal), who has been taken hostage by a Mexican cartel.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

***

PG-13

In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

****

PG-13

Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals.

