Opening
Joker
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
***
PG-13
Four teenage girls go diving in a submerged Mayan City, which they soon realize is a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Abominable
PG
Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Ad Astra
PG-13
An astronaut (Brad Pitt) takes a mission to the outer edges of the solar system in order to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Angel Has Fallen
*1/2
R
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused of an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Angry Birds Movie 2
***1/2
PG
The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies face a new threat to Bird and Pig islands and forge a truce to form an unlikely superteam.
NORTHWOODS MALL
Brittany Runs a Marathon
R
Once her late-night adventures and eating and drinking habits catch up to her, a 27-year-old party girl (Jillian Bell) sets out to make positive changes in her life by losing weight and training for the New York City Marathon.
AZALEA SQUARE
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
****
PG
A teenage Dora (Isabela Moner) and her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) set out on a jungle adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Pena) and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Downton Abbey
PG
The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
***
PG-13
Sworn enemies, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) must work together when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist (Idris Elba) threatens to alter humanity forever.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Goldfinch
R
A young man (Ansel Elgort) loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was a teen.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Good Boys
****
R
After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hustlers
R
A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
It Chapter 2
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Judy
PG-13
Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.
TERRACE
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
PG-13
Documentary on singer Linda Ronstadt, from the start of her success in the 1960s while she was in her 20s up to the present day and the effect of Parkinson's disease on her career, featuring reflections from Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Aaron Neville and others.
TERRACE
The Lion King
***
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
***1/2
R
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Overcomer
**
PG
A high school basketball coach (Alex Kendrick) has his hopes of a state championship dashed when the largest manufacturing plant in town shuts down, but he meets an aspiring and inspiring athlete (Aryn Wright-Thompson) when he agrees to coach the cross-country track team.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Rambo: Last Blood
R
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must use his ruthless combat skills to rescue his daughter (Yvette Monreal), who has been taken hostage by a Mexican cartel.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Ready or Not
****
R
On her wedding night, a young bride (Samara Weaving) must participate in a time-honored tradition of her husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family that turns into a lethal hunting game where everyone ends up fighting for their own survival.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
***
PG-13
In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Spider-Man: Far From Home
****
PG-13
Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
***1/2
PG-13
Based on a bestselling book and directed by Richard Linklater, a self-sacrificing mom (Cate Blanchett) becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions and a leap of faith leads to an epic adventure; also starring Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig and Billy Crudup.