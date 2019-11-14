Opening
Charlie's Angels
PG-13
In this continuation on the previous films, directed by and starring Elizabeth Banks, the new generation of Charlie's Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska) are called into action after a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology; also starring Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13
Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and what all they went through to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Co. to take on the dominant cars of Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966; also starring Josh Lucas.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Good Liar
R
Suspense thriller about a career con artist (Ian McKellen) who selects a millionaire widow (Helen Mirren) as his mark, but when he finds himself caring for her, what should have been a cut-and-dry swindle begins to take on new consequences.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
Abominable
**1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Arctic Dogs
PG
Animated adventure about Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner), who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but while trying to prove himself worthy of being a Top Dog courier, he stumbles across the evil scheme of Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the supreme ruler of the world; also starring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Anjelica Huston.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Black and Blue
**1/2
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Countdown
**
PG-13
A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Doctor Sleep
**1/2
R
Based on the novel by Stephen King and a sequel to "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) with his similar powers and tries to protect her from The True Knot cult, which preys on children with the "shine."
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Gemini Man
**
PG-13
Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Harriet
PG-13
Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Hustlers
***1/2
R
A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
It Chapter 2
***
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise , evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
TERRACE
Last Christmas
PG-13
A continually unlucky woman (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in London, meets a man (Henry Golding) who seems too good to be true when her life takes an unexpected turn.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Lighthouse
****
R
Based on the true story of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) who were stranded for months on a New England island in the 1890s during a storm.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Midway
PG-13
Based on the real-life stories of U.S. Navy sailors and military leaders, the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Doolittle's Raid and the Battle of Midway during World War II.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Motherless Brooklyn
R
Set in 1950s New York, a lonely private detective (Edward Norton) with Tourette Syndrome sets out to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Parasite
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
TERRACE
Playing with Fire
PG
A straight-laced fire superintendent (John Cena) and his elite firefighting crew rescue three rambunctious kids from an approaching wildfire, but things become wild and unpredictable when they can't locate the parents.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Terminator: Dark Fate
R
Sarah Connor , an enhanced super-soldier from the future and a T-800 from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 that has come back in time to kill her.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie sla (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other.