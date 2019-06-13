Opening
All Is True
PG-13
After London's Globe Theatre burns down in 1613, renowned playwright William Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) returns to Stratford and his wife Anne (Judi Dench), where he must face his troubled past and neglected family, struggling to repair the relationships with his wife and daughters, while still haunted by the death of his son; also starring Ian McKellen.
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
The Dead Don't Die
R
Zombie comedy about a small town police force that finds itself battling a horde of the undead after they start rising from their graves; starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover.
TERRACE
Late Night
***1/2
R
A late-night talk-show host (Emma Thompson) starts to plummet in her ratings, which causes her to impulsively hire a woman (Mindy Kaling) to write for her, hoping to prove that she's not "a woman who hates women” and that she's still funny and relevant; also starring John Lithgow and Hugh Dancy.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
TERRACE
Men in Black: International
PG-13
The Men in Black now have a London branch, and two secret agents (Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson) are paired up by the head of the branch (Liam Neeson) to look into a series of alien attacks; also starring Emma Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Shaft
R
John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson) and John "JJ" Shaft Jr. (Jessie Usher) navigate the Harlem underworld to discover the story behind the suspicious death of JJ's best friend; also starring Regina Hall and Method Man.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Aladdin
***
PG
Guy Ritchie's live action film about a thief (Mena Massoud) who frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magic lamp and transforms himself into a prince in order to impress the princess of Agrabah (Naomi Scott); also starring Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Biggest Little Farm
****1/2
PG
Documentary about a couple who is evicted from their Los Angeles apartment because of their barking dog and try to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres of land in Ventura County.
TERRACE
Booksmart
****
R
Two best friends (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) realize they should have played more and worked less during high school, so on the night before graduation, they set out on a mission to cram all the fun into one night; also starring Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Brightburn
****
R
Superhero horror film about a child from another world who crash-lands on Earth but becomes more sinister than super; starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman and Jackson A. Dunn.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Dark Phoenix
PG-13
After Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops the powers that corrupt her into unleashing the Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must determine if saving one of their own is worth putting the planet at risk; also starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
**1/2
PG-13
A crypto-zoological agency faces off against ancient super-species that were initially thought to be myths; starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Hustle
*
PG-13
Two con artists (Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson) team up to get revenge on the men who wronged them; also starring Alex Sharp and Tim Blake Nelson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Intruder
*1/2
PG-13
A young couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house on several acres of land, but soon discover that the previous owner (Dennis Quaid) is strangely attached to the property and has a malicious plan to get it back.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
****
R
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after he is excommunicated and has a $14 million price tag on his head for killing a member of the guild on Continental grounds; also starring Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Little
***1/2
PG-13
A ruthless business mogul (Regina Hall) is transformed into her younger self (Marsai Martin) and needs help from her overworked assistant (Issa Rae) in order to revert back to her normal self.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Ma
***
R
A maternal figure (Octavia Spencer) to a group of teenagers develops an obsessive fixation on them and soon begins to terrorize the unsuspecting teens in horrific ways; also starring Diana Silvers and Juliette Lewis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
**1/2
PG
In a city where both humans and Pokemon live, a young man teams up with a talking Pikachu and they investigate the disappearance of the young man's father; featuring Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton and the voice of Ryan Reynolds.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Rocketman
***1/2
R
An epic musical fantasy biopic about Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his early years at the Royal Academy of Music, through the partnership with his lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his struggles with substance abuse, depression and acceptance of his sexual orientation; also starring Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
The Secret Life of Pets 2
****
PG
Max (Patton Oswalt) goes on a family trip to the countryside, where he meets a farm dog (Harrison Ford), while Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Snowball (Kevin Hart); have their own adventures back at home; also features voices of Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey, Bobby Moynihan and Ellie Kemper.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
The White Crow
***1/2
R
Ralph Fiennes directed this dramatic look at the life of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev (Oleg Ivenko) and his defection from the Soviet Union in 1961 to the West; Fiennes also stars in the film.