Movietimes - Charleston Scene

Bloodshot
PG-13
Based on the comic book, assassinated soldier Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is brought back to life as a superhuman, biotech killing machine by a team of scientists, but they have control over his mind and memories, as well as his body; also starring Guy Pearce.
The Hunt
R
Twelve strangers wake up in a mysterious clearing with no knowledge of how they got there, discover that they were chosen to be the prey in a hunting game devised by a group of globalist elites, but one of the hunted (Betty Gilpin) turns the tables on them and picks them off one by one in an attempt to get to the leader of the group (Hilary Swank).
I Still Believe
PG
From the makers of "I Can Only Imagine," the true story of contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp (K.J. Apa) and his journey through the love and loss of his first wife to cancer, his rise to fame and the eventual meeting of his second wife; also starring Gary Sinise and Shania Twain.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
*****
R
Set on a French island in 1760, a woman (Noemie Merlant) is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of another young woman (Adele Haenel) and their intimacy and attraction grow beyond simple companionship.
Wendy
**1/2
R
A wildly reimagined story of Peter Pan (Yashua Mack), where Wendy (Devin France) is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where age and time are disrupted and she must fight to save her family, her freedom and the joy of youth.
Playing
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Bad Boys for Life
**1/2
R
Law enforcement officers Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite when a fierce cartel boss retaliates against them for the death of his brother years earlier; also starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.
Birds of Prey
****
R
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
Brahms: The Boy II
*
R
A supernatural horror film about a family, unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, who moves on to the estate and the young son befriends an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms; starring Katie Holmes.
The Call of the Wild
***1/2
PG
Adapted from Jack London's novel, a dog is uprooted from his California home and dropped in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush, but when he crosses paths with John Thornton (Harrison Ford), he has the experience of a lifetime.
Emma
****
PG
Jane Austen's romantic comedy, set in 1800s England, about the well-meaning, but meddling, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her attempts to marry off her friends; also starring Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth and Myra McFadyen.
Fantastic Fungi
NR
A descriptive time-lapse documentary on an immersive journey through time and scale and the underground network of the fungi kingdom and how it can assist in solutions to medical, therapeutic and environmental challenges.
Fantasy Island
*1/2
PG-13
A horrific spin on the popular 1970s television show about a luxurious and remote island resort where the guests' fantasies turn into nightmares; starring Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and Maggie Q.
The Gentlemen
**1/2
R
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, when an American expat (Matthew McConaughey) in London is looking to cash out of his highly profitable marijuana empire, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail; also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
Greed
R
Fictional satire about a super-rich luxury fashion mogul (Steve Coogan) and his celebrity-filled world as he prepares to celebrate his 60th birthday in an exclusive hotel on the Greek island of Mykonos; also starring Isla Fisher.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
PG-13
The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four; starring The Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano).
The Invisible Man
***
R
A woman (Elisabeth Moss) escapes an abusive and controlling marriage and goes into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer) and their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), but when her husband takes his own life, she suspects it was a hoax, as eerie coincidences turn lethal and she works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
Jumanji: The Next Level
***1/2
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
Onward
****
PG
Disney-Pixar's animated adventure set in a suburban fantasy world about two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland, Chris Pratt) that embark on a quest to discover any remaining magic in the world; also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and Octavia Spencer.
The Photograph
****1/2
PG-13
When a famed photographer (Chante Adams) dies unexpectedly, her estranged daughter (Issa Rae) finds a picture tucked away in safe-deposit box and begins looking into her mother's early life, all while she is falling in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who was assigned to cover her late mother; also starring Courtney B. Vance.
Sonic the Hedgehog
****1/2
PG
Live-action adventure comedy based on the Sega video game franchise about the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog, Sonic (Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz), his new human friend (James Marsden) and an evil mastermind (Jim Carrey).
Standing Up, Falling Down
NR
When a struggling stand-up comedian (Ben Schwartz) moves back to Long Island from Los Angeles, he forms an unlikely friendship with an eccentric and alcoholic dermatologist (Billy Crystal).
The Way Back
***
R
A former high school basketball phenomenon (Ben Affleck), currently struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job with his alma mater, but as the team begins to win, he may have to confront his own demons before getting his last shot at redemption.
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
NR
A profile of giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg, now 85, who made a solo journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild when she was 23, as well as her original 16mm film footage from the research trip.