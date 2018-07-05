Opening
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Boundaries
***1/2
R
A single mother (Vera Farmiga) and her teenage son (Lewis MacDougall), from Seattle, are forced to drive her pot-dealing father (Christopher Plummer) to California to live with her sister (Kristen Schaal) after he gets kicked out of his retirement home in Portland; also starring Christopher Lloyd, Bobby Cannavale and Peter Fonda.
TERRACE
The First Purge
**1/2
R
In the series prequel, the New Founding Fathers of America create a movement that began as a social experiment: The First Purge.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Playing
Avengers: Infinity War
***1/2
PG-13
Spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie) team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper) to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can collect the Infinity Stones.
CITADEL MALL
Book Club
***1/2
PG-13
Four lifelong friends (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen), all in different types of relationships, decide to read "Fifty Shades of Grey" for their monthly book club; also starring Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Richard Dreyfuss and Craig T. Nelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
Breaking In
**1/2
PG-13
A single mother (Gabrielle Union) stops at nothing to rescue her two children from safe-cracking criminals who have taken them hostage in her family's Malibu mansion; also starring Billy Burke, Richard Cabral and Christa Miller.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Deadpool 2
****
R
Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) forms a team of mutants, the X-Force, to protect a young supernatural mutant (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Hereditary
****1/2
R
After a family matriarch dies, her daughter's (Toni Collette) family begins to unravel the sinister, cryptic and terrifying secrets of their heritage and ancestry; also starring Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro.
AZALEA SQUARE
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
***1/2
PG-13
Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) head back to Isla Nublar to try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano begins to erupt, but once they arrive, they discover a conspiracy that could return the planet to prehistoric times; also starring Jeff Goldblum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Ocean's 8
****
PG-13
Newly out of prison, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), estranged sister of legendary conman Danny Ocean, puts together an all-female crew (Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter) to pull off a heist at New York City's annual Met Gala; also starring Anne Hathaway and James Corden.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
***1/2
R
CIA agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) teams back up with former undercover operative Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) to escalate things for the cartels that are now trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Solo: A Star Wars Story
***1/2
PG-13
The early adventures of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamoand) and encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) before he joins the Rebellion; also starring Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
SuperFly
***1/2
R
Remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film about a career criminal trying to get out of Atlanta's drug scene, but one bad deal puts him in harm's way; starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Tag
**1/2
R
Based on the true story about a group of friends who have organized an elaborate, annual no-holds-barred game of tag since childhood and one particular year, it coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player; starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Uncle Drew
***
PG-13
A street basketball player (LilRel Howery) ends up with legendary ball player Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to round up his old crew (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie) to help him win a tournament; also starring Nick Kroll, Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
****
PG-13
Documentary that explores the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the children's television show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," taking a look at the compassion and imagination of the creative genius.