The Kid Who Would Be King
****
PG
The mythical magic of King Arthur's Sword in the Stone, Excalibur, meets the modern world as a school-age boy (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) discovers he is destined to form the new Knights of the Round Table and teams up with the legendary wizard Merlin (Patrick Stewart) to battle the medieval wicked Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson).
Stan & Ollie
PG
A biopic of comedy Laurel and Hardy (Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly) and their variety hall tour of the United Kingdom in 1953.
Playing
Aquaman
***
PG-13
The origin story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and how he became heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis; also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
If Beale Street Could Talk
****1/2
R
Set in Harlem in the early 1970s, a young and pregnant African-American woman (KiKi Layne) fights to prove the innocence of her fiance (Stephan James) when he is accused of a crime he didn't commit; also starring Regina King and Diego Luna.
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
Bumblebee
****
PG-13
Set in 1987 and based on the Transformers character, a battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee takes refuge in a small California town. When a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) revives him, she quickly realizes he's more than an ordinary yellow VW bug; also starring John Cena.
Creed II
****1/2
PG-13
Boxer Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) trains under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) so he can face off with Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who was the man responsible for the death of his father Apollo in the ring back in 1985.
A Dog's Way Home
***
PG
After becoming separated from her owner, a dog (voice of Bryce Dallas Howard) sets out on a 400-mile journey to find her way home and meets some friends along the way; starring Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Barry Watson and Wes Studi.
Escape Room
**1/2
PG-13
Psychological thriller about six strangers who are invited to compete in a series of immersive escape rooms, but they find out that the rooms contain deadly traps and must use their wits to find the clues or die.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
****
PG-13
In the second installment of the series set in the Wizarding World of J.J. Rowling, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes the custody of the Magical Congress of the United States and when he tries to raise pure-blood wizards in order to take over, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists the help of his former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).
The Favourite
****1/2
R
Set in early 18th-century England, while at war with the French, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is served by her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), but when a new charming servant (Emma Stone) arrives, ambition takes over.
Glass
**1/2
PG-13
Based on characters from M. Night Shyamalan's films "Unbreakable" and "Split," David Dunn (Bruce Willis) must use his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and his superhuman persona, The Beast, who is being orchestrated by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), also known as Mr. Glass; also starring Sarah Paulson.
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
Instant Family
***1/2
PG-13
A couple (Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne) look into foster parenting and end up with a rebellious 15-year-old (Isabela Moner) and her two younger siblings; also starring Octavia Spencer, Julie Hagerty and Joan Cusack.
Mary Poppins Returns
****1/2
PG
Decades after her original visit to the Banks children, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to Cherry Tree Lane to assist Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) with his three children after a personal loss; also starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Colin Firth.
Mary Queen of Scots
***1/2
R
An exploration into the turbulent relationship between Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots (Saoirse Ronan), and her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England (Margot Robbie), as Mary attempts to overthrow Elizabeth's power, which results in Mary being condemned to imprisonment and ultimately executed.
The Mule
****
R
Inspired by a true story, 90-year-old Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood), a horticulturist and war veteran, ends up as drug mule for a Mexican cartel, transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan; also starring Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia.
On the Basis of Sex
****
PG-13
Biopic of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) and her fight for equal rights and her groundbreaking case that overturned a century of gender discrimination; also starring Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston.
Ralph Breaks the Internet
***1/2
PG
A follow-up to Disney's animated adventure "Wreck-It-Ralph" (2012), Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) find themselves in a new adventure in the uncharted world of the internet; also starring voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch.
Replicas
PG-13
A synthetic biologist (Keanu Reeves) becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a car accident and finds himself up against a government-controlled laboratory, law enforcement and the limitations of the physical laws of science.
Second Act
**1/2
PG-13
Comedy about a low-paid big-box store employee (Jennifer Lopez) who has an opportunity to reinvent herself as a Madison Avenue executive consultant for a private finance firm; also starring Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a Brooklyn teenager (Shameik Moore) who is introduced to the "Spider-Verse," where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man; also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.
The Upside
**
PG-13
Inspired by a true story, a heartfelt and humorous look at the relationship that develops between a billionaire quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and an unemployed man (Kevin Hart) recently on parole, who is hired to help care for him; also starring Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Tate Donovan.
Vice
**1/2
R
Biopic about Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), a bureaucratic Washington insider who quietly moved himself into a position of power as the vice president to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell), making changes and his own rules along the way; also starring Amy Adams, Tyler Perry and Steve Carell.