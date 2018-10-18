Opening
Halloween
R
In this direct sequel to the 1978 film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronts the masked Michael Myers (Nick Castle), who has haunted her for 40 years, since she barely escaped his killing spree on that Halloween night so many years ago; also starring Judy Greer and Will Patton.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Hate U Give
*****
PG-13
Based on the New York Times' bestseller, a young black girl (Amandla Stenberg) witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend (Algee Smith) by a white police officer and as she begins to face pressures from her poor, mostly black neighborhood, as well as the rich, mostly white kids at the prep school she attends, she works to find her voice and stand up for what's right; also starring Regina Hall, Common and Anthony Mackie.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Old Man & The Gun
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a 70-year-old who escaped from the prison at San Quentin and continued to pull off a string of heists that baffle a detective (Casey Affleck) and other authorities; also starring Sissy Spacek and Danny Glover.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Playing
Bad Times at the El Royale
****
R
Seven strangers, all with their own secrets, are guests at a rundown hotel but soon discover that something strange has come upon the mysterious lodge; starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Colette
***
R
Based on French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) who initially had to write novels under her husband's (Dominic West) name, but fought over creative ownership and gender roles once she started receiving critical success.
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
CINEBARRE
First Man
**** 1/2
PG-13
Based on the book focusing on astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) during the years 1961-69 and NASA's mission to put a man on the moon; also starring Claire Foy, Ciaran Hinds, Jason Clarke and Kyle Chandler.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
PG
Based on R.L. Stine's (Jack Black) series of books, Halloween comes to life when two boys (Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris) open a manuscript in an abandoned house and release Slappy the Dummy, who plots to wreak havoc with his monster friends.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
***1/2
PG-13
A magical adventure about a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in to his uncle's (Jack Black) mysterious and magical house and a secret world of warlocks and witches is awakened; also starring Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Night School
***
PG-13
A group of adult misfits must attend night school so they can earn a GED and pass high school; starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle and Taran Killam.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Nun
*1/2
R
Set in 1952 Romania, a Catholic priest (Demian Bichiralong) and novice Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun in a secluded convent, where they uncover the forces of a demonic nun.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Predator
**1/2
R
A young boy (Jacob Tremblay) accidentally triggers the universe's deadliest hunters and when they return to Earth, a shabby group of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher (Olivia Munn) are the only ones that can prevent the end of the human race against the genetic mutants; also starring Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
A Simple Favor
****
R
A mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) investigates the sudden disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively) from their small town to get to the truth of what really happened.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Smallfoot
****
PG
Flipping the Bigfoot legend around, an animated adventure about a Yeti scientist (Channing Tatum) who is determined to prove that humans really do exist; also starring voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Venom
** 1/2
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote that creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
White Boy Rick
***
R
Based on the true story of teenage street hustler Richard Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) who became an undercover FBI informant in 1980s Detroit; also starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Wife
****1/2
R
A look at the 40-year marriage between the vain and narcissistic Great American Novelist (Jonathan Pryce) and his modest and dutiful wife (Glenn Close) as she questions the choices she's made in life while they are on a trip where he's to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature; also starring Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern.