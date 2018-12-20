Opening
Aquaman
PG-13
The origin story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and how he became heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis; also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Bumblebee
PG-13
Set in 1987 and based on the Transformers character, a battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee takes refuge in a small California town and when a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) revives him, she quickly realizes he's more than an ordinary yellow VW bug; also starring John Cena.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
Mary Queen of Scots
R
An exploration into the turbulent relationship between Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots (Saoirse Ronan) and her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England (Margot Robbie), as Mary attempts to overthrow Elizabeth's power, which results in Mary being condemned to imprisonment and ultimately executed.
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Second Act
PG-13
Comedy about a low-paid big box store employee (Jennifer Lopez) who has an opportunity to reinvent herself as a Madison Avenue executive consultant for a private finance firm; also starring Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Vice
R
Biopic about Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), a bureaucratic Washington insider that quietly moved himself into a position of power as the vice president to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell), making changes and his own rules along the way; also starring Amy Adams, Tyler Perry and Steve Carell.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Welcome to Marwen
PG-13
A victim of a brutal attack, Mark (Steve Carell) finds a creative and artistic way to try recover the memories of his previous adult life, based on the women that center around his new life; also starring Janelle Monáe, Diane Kruger, Leslie Mann and Eiza González.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Beautiful Boy
***1/2
R
The heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years, based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David (Steve Carell) and Nic Sheff (Timothee Chalamet).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Creed II
****1/2
PG-13
Boxer Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) trains under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) so he can face off with Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who was the man responsible for the death of his father Apollo in the ring back in 1985.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Once Upon a Deadpool
PG-13
A PG-13 retelling of Deadpool 2 (R): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) forms a team of mutants, the X-Force, to protect a young supernatural mutant (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
****
PG-13
In the second installment of the series set in the Wizarding World of J.J. Rowling, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes the custody of the Magical Congress of the United States and when he tries to raise pure-blood wizards in order to take over, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists the help of his former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Favourite
****1/2
R
Set in early 18th-century England, while at war with the French, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is served by her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), but when a new charming servant (Emma Stone) arrives, ambition takes over.
TERRACE
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
TERRACE
The Grinch
**
PG
Animated adventure about the grumpy Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his scheme to steal all the presents and ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville; with voices of Pharrell Williams, Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Instant Family
***1/2
PG-13
A couple (Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne) look into foster parenting and end up with a rebellious 15-year-old (Isabela Moner) and her two younger siblings; also starring Octavia Spencer, Julie Hagerty and Joan Cusack.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Mary Poppins Returns
PG
Decades after her original visit to the Banks children, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to Cherry Tree Lane to assist Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) with his three children after a personal loss; also starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Colin Firth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Mortal Engines
PG-13
In a post-apocalyptic world, a mysterious woman (Hera Hilmar) teams up with an outcast (Robert Sheehan) and a dangerous outlaw (Jihae) to try to stop a predator; also starring Hugo Weaving.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Mule
R
Inspired by a true story, 90-year-old Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood), a horticulturist and war veteran, ends up as drug mule for a Mexican cartel, transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan; also starring Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Nobody's Fool
*
R
Tyler Perry's latest comedy about a wild woman (Tiffany Haddish) who, after being released from prison, reunites with her buttoned-up and by-the-book sister (Tika Sumpter); also starring Whoopi Goldberg.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
**1/2
PG
Live-action fantasy adventure based on the short story, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," about a young girl, Clara (Mackenzie Foy), who after a party given by her godfather, Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman), finds herself in mysterious and magical parallel world; also starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen and Richard E. Grant.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Overlord
****
R
During World War II, American paratroopers get caught behind enemy lines in Nazi-occupied France and must face off against horrifying, bloody and violent creatures that are a result of a secret Nazi experiment.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Possession of Hannah Grace
R
A police officer (Shay Mitchell) picks up a graveyard shift in the city hospital's morgue and begins to experience horrifying visions after she accepts the disfigured body of a young woman that died in the middle of an exorcism.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Ralph Breaks the Internet
***1/2
PG
A follow-up to Disney's animated adventure "Wreck-It-Ralph" (2012), Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) find themselves in a new adventure in the uncharted world of the internet; also starring voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Robin Hood
**
PG-13
War-hardened Crusader Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) revolt against the corruption of the English monarchy; also starring Jamie Dornan and Paul Anderson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a Brooklyn teenager (Shameik Moore) who is introduced to the "Spider-Verse," where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man; also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
CINEBARRE
Venom
** 1/2
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote that creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Widows
****
R
Four women (Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo), saddled with the debt of their dead husbands, conspire together to forge a future on their own terms; also starring Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Lukas Haas.