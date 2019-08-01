Opening
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13
Sworn enemies, American lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former British military operative Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) must work together when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist (Idris Elba) threatens to alter humanity forever; also starring Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Farewell
PG
A Chinese-American writer (Awkwafina) discovers that her beloved grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen) has a short time left to live, but the family decides to keep it a secret from the matriarch and they hastily plan a wedding in China as an excuse to all visit together one last time.
TERRACE
Sword of Trust
R
A woman (Jillian Bell) inherits an antique sword from her grandfather but when she learns that there's a black market for the Civil War relic, she teams up with a pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) to try to sell to the highest bidder, which leads them "into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment"; also starring Michaela Watkins and Jon Bass.
TERRACE
Playing
Aladdin
***
PG
Guy Ritchie's live action film about a thief (Mena Massoud) who frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magic lamp and transforms himself into a prince in order to impress the princess of Agrabah (Naomi Scott); also starring Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Annabelle Comes Home
***
R
Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) lock Annabelle in an artifacts room in their home, but a babysitter and her friend (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife) unknowingly awaken the evil spirit in the possessed doll, which then sets its sights on the the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter (McKenna Grace).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
AZALEA SQUARE
Crawl
R
When a massive hurricane hits a Florida town, a young woman (Kaya Scodelario) ignores the evacuation orders to find and rescue her father (Barry Pepper), but when they become trapped in their home's crawlspace due to rising flood waters, they must fight for their lives against marauding alligators.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
****
R
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after he is excommunicated and has a $14 million price tag on his head for killing a member of the guild on Continental grounds; also starring Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
AZALEA SQUARE
The Lion King
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), with the help of Timon (Billy Eichner), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Men in Black: International
**1/2
PG-13
The Men in Black now have a London branch, and two secret agents (Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson) are paired up by the head of the branch (Liam Neeson) to look into a series of alien attacks; also starring Emma Thompson.
NORTHWOODS MALL
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
R
Quentin Tarantino's latest film, set in 1969 Los Angeles, about a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie); also starring Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and Timothy Olyphant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Rocketman
***1/2
R
An epic musical fantasy biopic about Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his early years at the Royal Academy of Music, through the partnership with his lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his struggles with substance abuse, depression and acceptance of his sexual orientation; also starring Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
CINEBARRE
The Secret Life of Pets 2
****
PG
Max (Patton Oswalt) goes on a family trip to the countryside, where he meets a farm dog (Harrison Ford), while Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Snowball (Kevin Hart); have their own adventures back at home; also features voices of Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey, Bobby Moynihan and Ellie Kemper.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Spider-Man: Far From Home
****
PG-13
Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals; also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Stuber
R
A mid-mannered Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who ends up being a cop hot on the trail of a bloodthirsty killer as the ride turns into a harrowing adventure; also starring Betty Gilpin and Mira Sorvino.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Toy Story 4
****
G
Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the gang are introduced to a new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale), who creates some drama on a family road trip; also starring the voices of Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Wild Rose
R
A young Scottish woman (Jessie Buckley) wants to be a country music star in Nashville, but must deal with the realities and responsibilities of being a mother of two and being recently released from prison; also starring Julie Walters.
TERRACE
Yesterday
***1/2
PG-13
A struggling singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) in a small, English seaside town awakes after a freak bus accident following a mysterious global blackout, realizing that nobody on Earth knows who, or what, The Beatles are; also starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran and James Corden.