Opening
Cold Pursuit
R
The quiet life of a snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) and his wife (Laura Dern) is disrupted when the mysterious death of their son turns him into a revenge-seeking vigilante.
CITADEL MALL
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Isn't It Romantic
PG-13
A young New York City architect (Rebel Wilson) wakes up from a head injury and realizes that she is living inside the type of cliche romantic comedy that she considers her worst nightmare; also starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Jennifer Saunders.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
PG
The citizens of Bricksburg face a new threat from outer space and Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) must defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe; also features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Prodigy
R
Supernatural thriller about a mother (Taylor Schilling) who is concerned that her young son's (Jackson Robert Scott) disturbing behavior may be due to a horrifying force.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Roma
R
Writer and director Alfonso Cuarón's look at the life of a young domestic worker (Yalitza Aparicio) in a middle-class neighborhood in Mexico City in the early 1970s.
TERRACE
What Men Want
R
Inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) gains the power to hear men's thoughts and uses the new ability to get herself ahead of her male colleagues in order to sign the NBA's next superstar; also starring Tracy Morgan, Kellan Lutz and Max Greenfield.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Aquaman
***
PG-13
The origin story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and how he became heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis; also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
If Beale Street Could Talk
****1/2
R
Set in Harlem in the early 1970s, a young and pregnant African-American woman (KiKi Layne) fights to prove the innocence of her fiance (Stephan James) when he is accused of a crime he didn't commit; also starring Regina King and Diego Luna.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Bumblebee
****
PG-13
Set in 1987 and based on the Transformers character, a battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee takes refuge in a small California town. When a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) revives him, she quickly realizes he's more than an ordinary yellow VW bug; also starring John Cena.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Cold War (Zimma Wojna)
*****
R
Set in post-war communist Poland in the 1950s, a music director (Joanna Kulig) and singer (Tomasz Kot) fall in love during a complicated social and political time and he tries to convince her to flee to freedom in France.
TERRACE
A Dog's Way Home
***
PG
After becoming separated from her owner, a dog (voice of Bryce Dallas Howard) sets out on a 400-mile journey to find her way home and meets some friends along the way; starring Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Barry Watson and Wes Studi.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Escape Room
**1/2
PG-13
Psychological thriller about six strangers who are invited to compete in a series of immersive escape rooms, but they find out that the rooms contain deadly traps and must use their wits to find the clues or die.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
****
PG-13
In the second installment of the series set in the Wizarding World of J.J. Rowling, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes the custody of the Magical Congress of the United States and when he tries to raise pure-blood wizards in order to take over, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists the help of his former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Favourite
****1/2
R
Set in early 18th-century England, while at war with the French, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is served by her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), but when a new charming servant (Emma Stone) arrives, ambition takes over.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Free Solo
****1/2
PG-13
Thrilling and inspirational documentary from National Geographic that follows free solo climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to climb the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, considered one of the greatest feats in rock climbing history.
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
Glass
**1/2
PG-13
Based on characters from M. Night Shyamalan's films "Unbreakable" and "Split," David Dunn (Bruce Willis) must use his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and his superhuman persona, The Beast, who is being orchestrated by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), also known as Mr. Glass; also starring Sarah Paulson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Kid Who Would Be King
****
PG
The mythical magic of King Arthur's Sword in the Stone, Excalibur, meets the modern world as a school-age boy (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) discovers he is destined to form the new Knights of the Round Table and teams up with the legendary wizard Merlin (Patrick Stewart) to battle the medieval wicked Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Mary Poppins Returns
****1/2
PG
Decades after her original visit to the Banks children, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to Cherry Tree Lane to assist Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) with his three children after a personal loss; also starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Colin Firth.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Miss Bala
PG-13
A young woman (Gina Rodriguez) is visiting her best friend (Cristina Rodlo) in Tijuana, Mexico, but gets kidnapped, is forced into smuggling laundered money for a drug cartel and must find a way to survive against the cartel and the DEA; also starring Anthony Mackie and Ismael Cruz Cordova.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Mule
****
R
Inspired by a true story, 90-year-old Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood), a horticulturist and war veteran, ends up as drug mule for a Mexican cartel, transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan; also starring Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
On the Basis of Sex
****
PG-13
Biopic of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) and her fight for equal rights and her groundbreaking case that overturned a century of gender discrimination; also starring Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston.
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Second Act
**1/2
PG-13
Comedy about a low-paid big-box store employee (Jennifer Lopez) who has an opportunity to reinvent herself as a Madison Avenue executive consultant for a private finance firm; also starring Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Serenity
R
A fishing boat captain (Matthew McConaughey), currently living on a tropical island, receives a visit from his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) who is desperate to save her son from her violently abusive husband (Jason Clarke); also starring Diane Lane and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a Brooklyn teenager (Shameik Moore) who is introduced to the "Spider-Verse," where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man; also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Stan & Ollie
PG
A biopic of comedy Laurel and Hardy (Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly) and their variety hall tour of the United Kingdom in 1953.
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
They Shall Not Grow Old
R
Peter Jackon's documentary with never-before-seen footage from World War I, restored and colorized with state-of-the-art techniques.
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Upside
**
PG-13
Inspired by a true story, a heartfelt and humorous look at the relationship that develops between a billionaire quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and an unemployed man (Kevin Hart) recently on parole, who is hired to help care for him; also starring Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Tate Donovan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Vice
**1/2
R
Biopic about Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), a bureaucratic Washington insider who quietly moved himself into a position of power as the vice president to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell), making changes and his own rules along the way; also starring Amy Adams, Tyler Perry and Steve Carell.