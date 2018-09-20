Opening
Assassination Nation
R
Satirical teen thriller about a quiet, all-American town named Salem and what happens when an anonymous hacker starts revealing everybody's dark secrets from their texts and selfies and other modes of social media; starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Bella Thorne, Bill Skarsgård and Joel McHale.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Bad Reputation
R
Documentary about rock star Joan Jett and her time coming up in the 1970s punk scene, including interviews and archival footage.
TERRACE
Blaze
R
Ethan Hawke directed this biopic about Blaze Foley (Benjamin Dickey), a country musician and songwriter during the Texas outlaw music movement.
TERRACE
Fahrenheit 11/9
R
Michael Moore's latest documentary explores the 2016 presidential election and the subsequent presidency of Donald J. Trump and his administration.
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
PG-13
A magical adventure about a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in to his uncle's (Jack Black) mysterious and magical house and a secret world of warlocks and witches is awakened; also starring Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Life Itself
R
A multi-generational and international drama that follows the twists, turns and reverberations of a New York couple (Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac); also starring Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening and Mandy Patinkin.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
Alpha
*** 1/2
PG-13
Set during the last Ice Age, this epic adventure film follows a young man who, after being injured during his first hunt with his tribe, must survive in the wilderness as he forges a relationship with a lone wolf abandoned by its pack.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
BlacKkKlansman
**** 1/2
R
Spike Lee's latest film, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black detective in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, primarily through phone calls, and ultimately becomes the head of the chapter; also starring Adam Driver and Topher Grace.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Disney's Christopher Robin
***1/2
PG-13
Live-action adventure about an all-grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination and playfulness until his childhood friends, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo, pay him a visit to remind him.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Equalizer 2
****
R
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) returns to his old ways of vigilante justice after he learns that his longtime friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) has been murdered; also starring Bill Pullman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Happytime Murders
*
R
In Los Angeles, a serial killer is targeting the puppet cast of a 1980s children's television show and a private puppet detective (Bill Barretta) teams up with his former human police partner (Melissa McCarthy) to solve the crimes and stop the brutal murders; also starring Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Elizabeth Banks.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
***1/2
PG
In this animated adventure, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his family (Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher) go on a luxury cruise vacation and he falls in love with the ship's captain (Kathryn Hahn), who is the great-granddaughter of his archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the monster slayer.
CITADEL MALL
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Meg
**1/2
PG-13
An expert deep sea rescue diver (Jason Statham) must rescue a crew of scientists from their sunken submersible, which they believe was attacked by a menacing 75-foot shark, the Megalodon, which was originally thought to be extinct; also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Mission Impossible: Fallout
****1/2
PG-13
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) are in a race against time after a mission goes bad and they must try to prevent a global catastrophe while being hunted by assassins and former allies; also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
The Nun
*1/2
R
Set in 1952 Romania, a Catholic priest (Demian Bichiralong) and novice Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun in a secluded convent, where they uncover the forces of a demonic nun.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Operation Finale
***1/2
PG-13
Following World War II, spies from Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, are led by Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) to track and capture Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) in Argentina in order to bring him to trial in Israel.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
Peppermint
**1/2
R
A mother (Jennifer Garner) awakes from a coma to discover that her husband and young daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting. When the cartel members and killers walk free, she seeks her own revenge with vigilante justice.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Predator
**1/2
R
A young boy (Jacob Tremblay) accidentally triggers the universe's deadliest hunters and when they return to Earth, a shabby group of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher (Olivia Munn) are the only ones that can prevent the end of the human race against the genetic mutants; also starring Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Searching
***1/2
PG-13
After his teenage daughter (Michelle La) goes missing, a desperate father (John Cho) thinks the local investigation is moving too slowly, so he decides to see what he can find by breaking into her laptop; also starring Debra Messing.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Simple Favor
****
R
A mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) investigates the sudden disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively) from their small town to get to the truth of what really happened.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Slender Man
*
R
It's rumored that a tall, thin and shady figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face is responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teenagers in a small Massachusetts town; starring Joey King and Javier Botet.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
White Boy Rick
***
R
Based on the true story of teenage street hustler Richard Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) who became an undercover FBI informant in 1980s Detroit; also starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
The Wife
****1/2
R
A look at the 40-year marriage between the vain and narcissistic Great American Novelist (Jonathan Pryce) and his modest and dutiful wife (Glenn Close) as she questions the choices she's made in life while they are on a trip where he's to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature; also starring Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern.