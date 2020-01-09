Opening
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Just Mercy
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of a young Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) who, with help from a local advocate (Brie Larson), makes history with his defense appeals for Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an African-American man wrongfully imprisoned and sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old white woman in Alabama in 1986.
Like a Boss
R
Best friends with very different personalities and ideals (Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne) run a self-made cosmetics company, but when they run into some financial challenges and need a benefactor (Salma Hayek), things start to get ugly; also starring Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge.
Underwater
PG-13
A crew of aquatic researchers have more than the ocean seabed to fear after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory; starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel.
Playing
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
****1/2
PG
Based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and award-winning journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who is assigned a personal profile of American's most beloved neighbor.
Black Christmas
PG-13
As things on campus quiet down for the holidays, a group of female college students are stalked and killed by a stranger during their Christmas break.
Bombshell
R
Based on the scandal involving female Fox News personnel, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) and their allegations against Fox founder Roger Ailes (John Lithgow); also starring Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton and Stephen Root.
Cats
**
PG
Film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, "Cats" and the poems from "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," by T.S. Eliot, about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must annually decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life; starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Jason Derulo.
Ford v Ferrari
****1/2
PG-13
Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and what all they went through to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Co. to take on the dominant cars of Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966; also starring Josh Lucas.
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciaran Hinds.
The Grudge
R
Supernatural horror reboot of the 2004 American remake of the Japanese film, "Ju-On: The Grudge," about a house that is cursed by a vengeful ghost and demonic spirits after a young mother murders her family in the house.
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
Knives Out
PG-13
A tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, a debonair detective (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate the dysfunctional family and devoted staff when a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate soon after his 85th birthday; also starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon.
Little Women
*****
PG
Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the coming-of-age story about the March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen) in the aftermath of the Civil War in 1860s New England; also starring Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Queen & Slim
****1/2
R
A black couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) are on a first date in Ohio and are pulled over for a minor traffic violation, but when the situation escalates suddenly and tragically, things take an even more unexpected turn; also starring Chloe Sevigny and Bokeem Woodbine.
Richard Jewell
**
R
Directed by Clint Eastwood, the story of American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), who heroically saved lives during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta but was then accused of being the responsible terrorist by the FYI and the media; also starring Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell and Olivia Wilde.
Spies in Disguise
PG
Animated adventure about a super spy (Will Smith) who must rely on his nerdy science officer (Tom Holland) to help save the world from a cybernetic madman when he (aforementioned super spy) accidentally ingests an experiment that turns him into a pigeon.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
**1/2
PG-13
Set a year after the events of "The Last Jedi," the remnants of the Resistance must face the First Order once more in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga; starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.
Uncut Gems
****
R
Crime thriller about a charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) addicted to gambling who makes a series of high-stakes bets in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win; also starring Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian.