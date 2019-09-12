Opening
Once her late-night adventures and eating and drinking habits catch up to her, a 27-year-old party girl (Jillian Bell) sets out to make positive changes in her life by losing weight and training for the New York City Marathon.
TERRACE
Hustlers
R
Inspired by an article in New York Magazine, the film follows a group of New York City strippers who lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients; starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
TERRACE
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PG-13
Documentary about legendary storyteller Tori Morrison and her literary work, where she leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.
TERRACE
Playing
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
***
PG-13
Four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nelisse, Brianne Tju) go diving in a submerged Mayan City, which they soon realize is a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Angel Has Fallen
*1/2
R
In the third installment in the "Fallen" series, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused of an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman). After escaping custody, he must evade recapture from his own agency and the FBI in order to discover the truth as to who is responsible; also starring Piper Perabo and Jada Pinkett Smith.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
The Angry Birds Movie 2
***1/2
PG
The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies face a new threat to Bird and Pig islands and forge a truce to form an unlikely superteam; featuring the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Brian Banks
***
PG-13
Based on the true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star with aspirations to play in the NFL, who was wrongly convicted of a crime and sent to prison, but was later cleared of the charges with the help of an lawyer (Greg Kinnear) with The California Innocence Project and ultimately played football for the Atlanta Falcons.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
****
PG
Based on the Nickelodeon children's television series, "Dora the Explorer," a teenage Dora (Isabela Moner) and her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) set out on a jungle adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Pena) and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization; also starring Eugenio Derbez and with the voices of Benicio Del Toro and Danny Trejo.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
***
PG-13
Sworn enemies, American lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former British military operative Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) must work together when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist (Idris Elba) threatens to alter humanity forever; also starring Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
Good Boys
****
R
After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams) try to get some pointers and the epic journey of bad decisions lead to a broken drone, accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls; also starring Will Forte, and Midori Francis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
It Chapter 2
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again; starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
TERRACE
The Kitchen
**
R
Based on the Vertigo comic book series from DC Entertainment, in Hell's Kitchen in 1978, three housewives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss) take the Irish mafia's matters into their own hands when their mobster husbands are sent to prison; also starring Domhnall Gleeson and Common.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Lion King
***
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), with the help of Timon (Billy Eichner), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Nala (Beyonce Knowles-Carter).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
Luce
****1/2
R
A married couple (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) adopted their son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) from a war-town country in South Africa, and though he's grown into a star athlete and exceptional student, his reputation is called into question when one of his teachers (Octavia Spencer) makes a shocking discovery after an alarming essay he wrote.
TERRACE
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
R
Documentary on the more than 50-year relationship between writer and musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen, beginning when they met on the Greek island of Hydra as part of a community of expat artists, writers and musicians in 1960.
TERRACE
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
***1/2
R
Quentin Tarantino's latest film, set in 1969 Los Angeles, about a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie); also starring Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and Timothy Olyphant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Overcomer
**
PG
From the creators of "War Room" and "Facing the Giants," a high school basketball coach (Alex Kendrick) has his hopes of a state championship dashed when the largest manufacturing plant in town shuts down, but he meets an aspiring and inspiring athlete (Aryn Wright-Thompson) when he agrees to coach the cross-country track team.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Peanut Butter Falcon
****
PG-13
A young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) runs away from his residential nursing home so he can follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler like his idol (Thomas Haden Church), and ends up on the road with a small-time outlaw (Shia LaBeouf); also starring Dakota Johnson.
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
Ready or Not
****
R
On her wedding night, a young bride (Samara Weaving) must participate in a time-honored tradition of her husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family that turns into a lethal hunting game where everyone ends up fighting for their own survival; also starring Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
***
PG-13
In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets, written by Sarah Bellows (Kathleen Pollard), a tortured girl who lived in a mansion on the outskirts of a small town; also starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Austin Abrams, Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Spider-Man: Far From Home
****
PG-13
Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals; also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Spy Behind Home Plate
NR
Documentary on Morris "Moe" Berg, a Jewish major league baseball player who joined the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) as a spy in Europe to assist as the United States was working to undermine the German's atomic bomb program during World War II.
TERRACE
Toy Story 4
****
G
Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the gang are introduced to a new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale), who creates some drama on a family road trip; also starring the voices of Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
***1/2
PG-13
Based on a bestselling book and directed by Richard Linklater, a self-sacrificing mom (Cate Blanchett) becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions and a leap of faith leads to an epic adventure; also starring Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig and Billy Crudup.