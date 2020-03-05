Movietimes - Charleston Scene

Opening
Emma
****
PG
Jane Austen's romantic comedy, set in 1800s England, about the well-meaning, but meddling, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her attempts to marry off her friends; also starring Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth and Myra McFadyen.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Onward
****
PG
Disney-Pixar's animated adventure set in a suburban fantasy world about two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland, Chris Pratt) that embark on a quest to discover any remaining magic in the world; also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and Octavia Spencer.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Ordinary Love
R
An everyday couple with a remarkable love (Lesley Manville, Liam Neeson) must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity after the wife's breast cancer diagnosis and during the course of her treatment.
TERRACE
Terrace Charleston Film Festival
The 11th annual Charleston Film Festival will feature screenings of documentaries, feature dramas, comedies, shorts and festivals within the festival: The Best of Indie Grants Shorts, presented by Indie Grants and the Carolina Film Alliance, the Charleston JCC Filmfest and the SC Home Grown Film Fest, March 5-8.
TERRACE
The Way Back
R
A former high school basketball phenomenon (Ben Affleck), currently struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job with his alma mater, but as the team begins to win, he may have to confront his own demons before getting his last shot at redemption.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
1917
*****
R
Written and directed by Sam Mendes and set during World War I, two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission to warn a group of 1,600 soldiers deep in enemy territory about a deadly ambush planned for their location; also starring Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Bad Boys for Life
**1/2
R
Law enforcement officers Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) reunite when a fierce cartel boss retaliates against them for the death of his brother years earlier; also starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Birds of Prey
****
R
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins forces with superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Brahms: The Boy II
*
R
A supernatural horror film about a family, unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, who moves on to the estate and the young son befriends an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms; starring Katie Holmes.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Call of the Wild
***1/2
PG
Adapted from Jack London's novel, a dog is uprooted from his California home and dropped in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush, but when he crosses paths with John Thornton (Harrison Ford), he has the experience of a lifetime.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Dolittle
**
PG
The eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), famed doctor and veterinarian (who can talk to animals) of Queen Victoria's England, must come out of hiding in order to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure for the young queen (Jessie Buckley), who has fallen gravely ill; also starring Harry Collett and the voices of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena and Emma Thompson.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Fantasy Island
*1/2
PG-13
A horrific spin on the popular 1970s television show about a luxurious and remote island resort where the guests' fantasies turn into nightmares; starring Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and Maggie Q.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciaran Hinds.
AZALEA SQUARE
The Gentlemen
**1/2
R
Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, when an American expat (Matthew McConaughey) in London is looking to cash out of his highly profitable marijuana empire, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail; also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
PG-13
The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four; starring The Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
The Invisible Man
R
A woman (Elisabeth Moss) escapes an abusive and controlling marriage and goes into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer) and their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), but when her husband takes his own life, she suspects it was a hoax, as eerie coincidences turn lethal and she works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Jumanji: The Next Level
***1/2
PG-13
The gang gets sucked back into the game, along with some new inadvertent players (Danny DeVito, Danny Glover), but there are some unexpected changes; also starring Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Photograph
****1/2
PG-13
When a famed photographer (Chante Adams) dies unexpectedly, her estranged daughter (Issa Rae) finds a picture tucked away in safe-deposit box and begins looking into her mother's early life, all while she is falling in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who was assigned to cover her late mother; also starring Courtney B. Vance.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Sonic the Hedgehog
****1/2
PG
Live-action adventure comedy based on the Sega video game franchise about the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog, Sonic (Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz), his new human friend (James Marsden) and an evil mastermind (Jim Carrey).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
**1/2
PG-13
Set a year after the events of "The Last Jedi," the remnants of the Resistance must face the First Order once more in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga; starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.