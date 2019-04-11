Opening
Hellboy
R
Based on the graphic novels, the half-demon superhero Hellboy (David Harbour) must fight a trio of rampaging giants in the English countryside and he discovers the Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich).
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Little
PG-13
A ruthless business mogul (Regina Hall) is transformed into her younger self (Marsai Martin) and needs help from her overworked assistant (Issa Rae) in order to revert back to her normal self.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Missing Link
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a monster investigator (Hugh Jackman) who assists Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) in looking for his long-lost relatives in the Pacific Northwest; also starring Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Timothy Olyphant.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
The Public
***
PG-13
Written and directed by and starring Emilio Estevez, homeless people take over a public library in Cincinnati seeking refuge from the bitter cold; also starring Alec Baldwin, Jenna Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union and Michael Kenneth Williams.
TERRACE
Playing
The Best of Enemies
**1/2
PG-13
Based on the true story of civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) and Durham, N.C., Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), who agree to co-chair a two-week community meeting to deal with a court-ordered school desegregation decree in 1971; also starring Wes Bentley and Anne Heche.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Dumbo
**1/2
PG
Tim Burton and Disney teamed up for this live-action version and expansion of "Dumbo," the classic story of a young circus elephant who learns to fly with his oversized ears; starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Five Feet Apart
***
PG-13
Two teenagers (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse), both cystic fibrosis patients, meet in the hospital and things get complicated when they begin to fall in love but are restricted to a safe distance between them to prevent cross-infection (six feet).
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Hotel Mumbai
***1/2
R
Based on the true story of the victims and survivors of the 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai; starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer.
CITADEL MALL
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
****
PG
The citizens of Bricksburg face a new threat from outer space and Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) must defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe; also features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
A Madea Family Funeral
*1/2
PG-13
Madea (Tyler Perry) and the family travel to backwoods Georgia for a family reunion, but the joyous occasion turns into an unexpected funeral full of sordid family secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Mustang
****
R
A violent convict (Matthias Schoenaerts) housed at a rural Nevada prison has the opportunity to participate in a rehab program involving the training of wild mustangs; also starring Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell and Connie Britton.
TERRACE
Pet Sematary
****
R
Based on the Stephen King novel, after Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) moves to rural Maine with his wife (Amy Seimetz) and two children, they discover a mysterious burial ground deep in the woods. After tragedy strikes, an evil and horrific chain reaction is unleashed; also starring John Lithgow.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Shazam!
****1/2
PG-13
A streetwise 14-year-old foster kid (Asher Angel) can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with just one word, but must quickly master his powers to fight the evil forces controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Unplanned
**1/2
R
A young Planned Parenthood clinic director (Ashley Bratcher) resigns after eight years and becomes an anti-abortion activist, founding a ministry to assist former Planned Parenthood employees turned anti-abortion after their own experiences.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Us
****
R
Jordan Peele's latest horror film about a vacation that turns chaotic when a family's doppelgangers begin to terrorize them; starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
What Men Want
*1/2
R
Inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) gains the power to hear men's thoughts and uses the new ability to get herself ahead of her male colleagues in order to sign the NBA's next superstar; also starring Tracy Morgan, Kellan Lutz and Max Greenfield.
AZALEA SQUARE
Wonder Park
**
PG
Animated adventure about a spectacular amusement park created in the imagination of a young girl (Brianna Denski); additional voices by Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.