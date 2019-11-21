Opening
21 Bridges
R
Expertly trained NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) puts all of New York on lockdown as he and other authorities end up on a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after a massive and unexpected conspiracy is uncovered; also starring Sienna Miller and J.K. Simmons.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
****1/2
PG
Based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and award-winning journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) who is assigned a personal profile of American's most beloved neighbor.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Frozen II
***1/2
PG
Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle for an ancient enchanted forest in order to find the origin of Elsa's magical powers; also featuring the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Ciarán Hinds.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Irishman
R
Limited screening of Martin Scorcese's original Netflix film, a crime thriller about a truck driver (Robert De Niro) who becomes a hitman for a mobster (Joe Pesci) and his crime family and also works for Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino); also starring Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel.
TERRACE
Knives Out
PG-13
A tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, a debonair detective (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate the dysfunctional family and devoted staff when a renowned crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate soon after his 85th birthday; also starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon.
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
AZALEA SQUARE
Black and Blue
**1/2
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
AZALEA SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Charlie's Angels
**1/2
PG-13
In this continuation on the previous films, directed by and starring Elizabeth Banks, the new generation of Charlie's Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska) are called into action after a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology; also starring Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Countdown
**
PG-13
A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.
AZALEA SQUARE
Doctor Sleep
**1/2
R
Based on the novel by Stephen King and a sequel to "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) with his similar powers and tries to protect her from The True Knot cult, which preys on children with the "shine."
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Ford v Ferrari
****1/2
PG-13
Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and what all they went through to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Co. to take on the dominant cars of Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966; also starring Josh Lucas.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The Good Liar
R
Suspense thriller about a career con artist (Ian McKellen) who selects a millionaire widow (Helen Mirren) as his mark, but when he finds himself caring for her, what should have been a cut-and-dry swindle begins to take on new consequences.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Harriet
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
AZALEA SQUARE
TERRACE
Last Christmas
PG-13
A continually unlucky woman (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in London, meets a man (Henry Golding) who seems too good to be true when her life takes an unexpected turn.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Midway
PG-13
Based on the real-life stories of U.S. Navy sailors and military leaders, the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Doolittle's Raid and the Battle of Midway during World War II.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Motherless Brooklyn
***1/2
R
Set in 1950s New York, a lonely private detective (Edward Norton) with Tourette Syndrome sets out to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis).
AZALEA SQUARE
Parasite
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
TERRACE
Playing with Fire
PG
A straight-laced fire superintendent (John Cena) and his elite firefighting crew rescue three rambunctious kids from an approaching wildfire, but things become wild and unpredictable when they can't locate the parents.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Terminator: Dark Fate
R
Sarah Connor , an enhanced super-soldier from the future and a T-800 from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 that has come back in time to kill her.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other.