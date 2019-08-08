Opening
The Art of Racing in the Rain
PG
Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, a look at the relationship between a golden retriever (voice of Kevin Costner) and an aspiring Formula One race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and his family (Amanda Seyfried, Ryan Kiera Armstrong).
Brian Banks
PG-13
Based on the true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star with aspirations to play in the NFL, who was wrongly convicted of a crime and sent to prison, but was later cleared of the charges with the help of an lawyer (Greg Kinnear) with The California Innocence Project and ultimately played football for the Atlanta Falcons.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG
Based on the Nickelodeon children's television series, "Dora the Explorer," a teenage Dora (Isabela Moner) and her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) set out on a jungle adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization; also starring Eugenio Derbez and with the voices of Benicio Del Toro and Danny Trejo.
The Kitchen
R
Based on the Vertigo comic book series from DC Entertainment, in Hell's Kitchen in 1978, three housewives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss) take the Irish mafia's matters into their own hands when their mobster husbands are sent to prison; also starring Domhnall Gleeson and Common.
Maiden
PG
Documentary about Tracy Edwards, a young cook on charter boats who became the skipper of the first all-female yacht crew to enter the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13
In 1968, a group of American teenagers discover a terrifying book of scary stories and horrible secrets, written by Sarah Bellows (Kathleen Pollard), a tortured girl who lived in a mansion on the outskirts of a small town; also starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Austin Abrams, Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint.
Playing
Aladdin
***
PG
Guy Ritchie's live action film about a thief (Mena Massoud) who frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magic lamp and transforms himself into a prince in order to impress the princess of Agrabah (Naomi Scott); also starring Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban.
Annabelle Comes Home
***
R
Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) lock Annabelle in an artifacts room in their home, but a babysitter and her friend (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife) unknowingly awaken the evil spirit in the possessed doll, which then sets its sights on the the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter (McKenna Grace).
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
Crawl
R
When a massive hurricane hits a Florida town, a young woman (Kaya Scodelario) ignores the evacuation orders to find and rescue her father (Barry Pepper), but when they become trapped in their home's crawlspace due to rising flood waters, they must fight for their lives against marauding alligators.
The Farewell
PG
A Chinese-American writer (Awkwafina) discovers that her beloved grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen) has a short time left to live, but the family decides to keep it a secret from the matriarch and they hastily plan a wedding in China as an excuse to all visit together one last time.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13
Sworn enemies, American lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former British military operative Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) must work together when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist (Idris Elba) threatens to alter humanity forever; also starring Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
**1/2
PG-13
A crypto-zoological agency faces off against ancient super-species that were initially thought to be myths; starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
****
R
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after he is excommunicated and has a $14 million price tag on his head for killing a member of the guild on Continental grounds; also starring Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
The Lion King
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), with the help of Timon (Billy Eichner), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter).
Midsommar
****
NR
A young American couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) travel to a remote Swedish village for a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival, but the retreat quickly and increasingly becomes part of a violent, bizarre and disturbing pagan ritual.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
R
Quentin Tarantino's latest film, set in 1969 Los Angeles, about a fading Western television series star (Leonardo DiCaprio), his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) and the actor's neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie); also starring Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and Timothy Olyphant.
Rocketman
***1/2
R
An epic musical fantasy biopic about Elton John (Taron Egerton), from his early years at the Royal Academy of Music, through the partnership with his lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his struggles with substance abuse, depression and acceptance of his sexual orientation; also starring Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
The Secret Life of Pets 2
****
PG
Max (Patton Oswalt) goes on a family trip to the countryside, where he meets a farm dog (Harrison Ford), while Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Snowball (Kevin Hart) have their own adventures back at home; also features voices of Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey, Bobby Moynihan and Ellie Kemper.
Shaft
**
R
John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson) and John "JJ" Shaft Jr. (Jessie Usher) navigate the Harlem underworld to discover the story behind the suspicious death of JJ's best friend; also starring Regina Hall and Method Man.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
****
PG-13
Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his friends on a European vacation, but he ends up teaming up with Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle The Elementals; also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
Stuber
R
A mid-mannered Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who ends up being a cop hot on the trail of a bloodthirsty killer as the ride turns into a harrowing adventure; also starring Betty Gilpin and Mira Sorvino.
Toy Story 4
****
G
Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the gang are introduced to a new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale), who creates some drama on a family road trip; also starring the voices of Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
Yesterday
***1/2
PG-13
A struggling singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) in a small, English seaside town awakes after a freak bus accident following a mysterious global blackout, realizing that nobody on Earth knows who, or what, The Beatles are; also starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran and James Corden.