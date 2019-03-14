Opening
Captive State
PG-13
A look at members of a Chicago neighborhood almost 10 years after an extra-terrestrial force has taken over; starring Vera Farmiga, John Goodman and Machine Gun Kelly.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Five Feet Apart
PG-13
Two teenagers (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse), both cystic fibrosis patients, meet in the hospital and things get complicated when they begin to fall in love, but are restricted to a safe distance between them to prevent cross-infection (six feet).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Wonder Park
PG
Animated adventure about a spectacular amusement park created in the imagination of a young girl (Brianna Denski); additional voices by Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Playing
Alita: Battle Angel
**1/2
PG-13
A cyborg (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory or recognition of the world she is in, but gets help from a doctor (Christoph Waltz) and a new friend (Keean Johnson); also starring Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Apollo 11
****1/2
G
Documentary on NASA's 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission, led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin, featuring never-before-seen archival footage.
TERRACE
Aquaman
***
PG-13
The origin story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and how he became heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis; also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Everybody Knows
(Todos la saben)
****1/2
R
A woman (Penelope Cruz) travels from her home in Buenos Aires with her children to her hometown outside of Madrid for her sister's wedding, but when her oldest daughter is abducted, family and community tensions rise and hidden secrets are revealed; also starring Javier Bardem.
TERRACE
The Favourite
****1/2
R
Set in early 18th-century England, while at war with the French, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is served by her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), but when a new charming servant (Emma Stone) arrives, ambition takes over.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Fighting With My Family
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of WWE superstar Saraya "Paige" Bevis (Florence Pugh), daughter of former professional wrestler Patrick "Rowdy Ricky Knight" Bevis (Nick Frost), and her journey through the competitive training program and tryouts, sometimes creating problems with her brother Zak (Jack Lowden), who also wants to be in the WWE; also starring Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
Glass
**1/2
PG-13
Based on characters from M. Night Shyamalan's films "Unbreakable" and "Split," David Dunn (Bruce Willis) must use his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and his superhuman persona, The Beast, who is being orchestrated by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), also known as Mr. Glass; also starring Sarah Paulson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
TERRACE
Greta
***
R
Suspense thriller about a sweet and naive young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) who befriends an eccentric widow (Isabelle Huppert).
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Happy Death Day 2U
***
PG
A sequel to Happy Death Day (2017), Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) seems to have successfully broken her time loop, but may have passed it on to her friends.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEMARK
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Isn't It Romantic
***1/2
PG-13
A young New York City architect (Rebel Wilson) wakes up from a head injury and realizes that she is living inside the type of cliche romantic comedy that she considers her worst nightmare; also starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Jennifer Saunders.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
****
PG
The citizens of Bricksburg face a new threat from outer space and Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) must defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe; also features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
A Madea Family Funeral
*1/2
PG-13
Madea (Tyler Perry) and the family travel to backwoods Georgia for a family reunion, but the joyous occasion turns into an unexpected funeral full of sordid family secrets.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a Brooklyn teenager (Shameik Moore) who is introduced to the "Spider-Verse," where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man; also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
The Upside
**
PG-13
Inspired by a true story, a heartfelt and humorous look at the relationship that develops between a billionaire quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and an unemployed man (Kevin Hart) recently on parole, who is hired to help care for him; also starring Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Tate Donovan.
AZALEA SQUARE
What Men Want
*1/2
R
Inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) gains the power to hear men's thoughts and uses the new ability to get herself ahead of her male colleagues in order to sign the NBA's next superstar; also starring Tracy Morgan, Kellan Lutz and Max Greenfield.