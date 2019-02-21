Opening
Arctic
****1/2
PG-13
Survival film about a man (Mads Mikkelsen) who is stranded in the Arctic after a crash and debates whether to set out into the freezing unknown to find help or stay within the safety of the camp he has made.
TERRACE
Fighting with My Family
****
PG-13
Based on the true story of WWE superstar Saraya "Paige" Bevis (Florence Pugh), daughter of former professional wrestler Patrick "Rowdy Ricky Knight" Bevis (Nick Frost), and her journey through the competitive training program and tryouts, sometimes creating problems with her brother Zak (Jack Lowden), who also wants to be in the WWE; also starring Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
Alita: Battle Angel
**1/2
PG-13
A cyborg (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory or recognition of the world she is in, but gets help from a doctor (Christoph Waltz) and a new friend (Keean Johnson); also starring Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Aquaman
***
PG-13
The origin story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and how he became heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis; also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
BlacKkKlansman
**** 1/2
R
Spike Lee's latest film, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black detective in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, primarily through phone calls, and ultimately becomes the head of the chapter; also starring Adam Driver and Topher Grace.
PALMETTO GRANDE
Black Panther
*****
PG-13
T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to the African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king, but an old adversary reappears and the Black Panther (Boseman) must defend Wakanda and the world; also starring Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.
PALMETTO GRANDE
Bohemian Rhapsody
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the formation of the band Queen, focusing on the early 1970s and leading up to the band's legendary performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert; also starring Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Mike Myers.
CINEBARRE
PALMETTO GRANDE
Bumblebee
****
PG-13
Set in 1987 and based on the Transformers character, a battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee takes refuge in a small California town. When a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) revives him, she quickly realizes he's more than an ordinary yellow VW bug; also starring John Cena.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Capernaum
****
R
A 12-year-old Lebanese boy (Zain Al Rafeea) sues his parents for neglect and the "crime" of giving him life; winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
TERRACE
Cold Pursuit
***1/2
R
The quiet life of a snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) and his wife (Laura Dern) is disrupted when the mysterious death of their son turns him into a revenge-seeking vigilante.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Cold War (Zimma Wojna)
*****
R
Set in post-war communist Poland in the 1950s, a music director (Joanna Kulig) and singer (Tomasz Kot) fall in love during a complicated social and political time and he tries to convince her to flee to freedom in France.
TERRACE
A Dog's Way Home
***
PG
After becoming separated from her owner, a dog (voice of Bryce Dallas Howard) sets out on a 400-mile journey to find her way home and meets some friends along the way; starring Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Barry Watson and Wes Studi.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Escape Room
**1/2
PG-13
Psychological thriller about six strangers who are invited to compete in a series of immersive escape rooms, but they find out that the rooms contain deadly traps and must use their wits to find the clues or die.
AZALEA SQUARE
The Favourite
****1/2
R
Set in early 18th-century England, while at war with the French, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is served by her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), but when a new charming servant (Emma Stone) arrives, ambition takes over.
PALMETTO GRANDE
Glass
**1/2
PG-13
Based on characters from M. Night Shyamalan's films "Unbreakable" and "Split," David Dunn (Bruce Willis) must use his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and his superhuman persona, The Beast, who is being orchestrated by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), also known as Mr. Glass; also starring Sarah Paulson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Green Book
****1/2
PG-13
An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) from the Bronx is hired as the driver for an African-American pianist (Mahershala Ali) for his tour through the American South during the 1960s.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Happy Death Day 2U
***
PG
A sequel to Happy Death Day (2017), Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) seems to have successfully broken her time loop, but may have passed it on to her friends.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
Isn't It Romantic
***1/2
PG-13
A young New York City architect (Rebel Wilson) wakes up from a head injury and realizes that she is living inside the type of cliche romantic comedy that she considers her worst nightmare; also starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Jennifer Saunders.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
****
PG
The citizens of Bricksburg face a new threat from outer space and Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) must defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe; also features the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Miss Bala
**1/2
PG-13
A young woman (Gina Rodriguez) is visiting her best friend (Cristina Rodlo) in Tijuana, Mexico, but gets kidnapped, is forced into smuggling laundered money for a drug cartel and must find a way to survive against the cartel and the DEA; also starring Anthony Mackie and Ismael Cruz Cordova.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
The Mule
****
R
Inspired by a true story, 90-year-old Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood), a horticulturist and war veteran, ends up as drug mule for a Mexican cartel, transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan; also starring Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
TERRACE
The Prodigy
**1/2
R
Supernatural thriller about a mother (Taylor Schilling) who is concerned that her young son's (Jackson Robert Scott) disturbing behavior may be due to a horrifying force.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
Ralph Breaks the Internet
***1/2
PG
A follow-up to Disney's animated adventure "Wreck-It-Ralph" (2012), Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) find themselves in a new adventure in the uncharted world of the internet; also starring voices of Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a Brooklyn teenager (Shameik Moore) who is introduced to the "Spider-Verse," where more than one person can wear the mask of Spider-Man; also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
PALMETTO GRANDE
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom, but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
PALMETTO GRANDE
They Shall Not Grow Old
R
Peter Jackon's documentary with never-before-seen footage from World War I, restored and colorized with state-of-the-art techniques.
TERRACE
The Upside
**
PG-13
Inspired by a true story, a heartfelt and humorous look at the relationship that develops between a billionaire quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and an unemployed man (Kevin Hart) recently on parole, who is hired to help care for him; also starring Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Tate Donovan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Vice
**1/2
R
Biopic about Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), a bureaucratic Washington insider who quietly moved himself into a position of power as the vice president to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell), making changes and his own rules along the way; also starring Amy Adams, Tyler Perry and Steve Carell.
PALMETTO GRANDE
What Men Want
*1/2
R
Inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) gains the power to hear men's thoughts and uses the new ability to get herself ahead of her male colleagues in order to sign the NBA's next superstar; also starring Tracy Morgan, Kellan Lutz and Max Greenfield.