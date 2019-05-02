Opening
The Intruder
PG-13
A young couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house on several acres of land, but soon discover that the previous owner (Dennis Quaid) is strangely attached to the property and has a malicious plan to get it back.
Long Shot
R
An unemployed journalist (Seth Rogen) becomes the speechwriter for his first crush (Charlize Theron), who used to be his babysitter, but is now one of the most influential, yet highly unattainable, diplomats in the world.
Ugly Dolls
PG
Animated adventure about the free-spirited UglyDolls who travel to the other side of the mountain to the town of Perfection and ultimately learn that what they truly are is what matters the most; featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Janelle Monáe.
Playing
Amazing Grace
****1/2
G
Documentary of Aretha Franklin's performance of her best-selling live gospel album with the choir at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.
Avengers: Endgame
****
PG-13
The Avengers must assemble for one final stand to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe in this finale of the 22-film franchise; starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman.
Breakthrough
***1/2
PG
Based on the true story of teenager John Smith (Marcel Ruiz), who slips into a coma after falling through a frozen lake, and the relationship between the first responder who rescued him (Mike Colter), John's parents (Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas), their pastor (Topher Grace) and their faith.
Captain Marvel
***1/2
PG-13
Set in the 1990s, former fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel, when Earth gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races; also starring Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.
The Curse of La Llorona
*1/2
R
A social worker (Linda Cardellini) finds signs of foul play when she checks on one of her cases, but when she begins to dig deeper, she discovers that a supernatural night stalker has attached itself to her and her children.
Dumbo
**1/2
PG
Tim Burton and Disney teamed up for this live-action version and expansion of "Dumbo," the classic story of a young circus elephant who learns to fly with his oversized ears; starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
****
PG
In this final installment in the trilogy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury and they must travel to The Hidden World to protect their village where their true destinies are revealed; voice actors include America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham.
Little
***1/2
PG-13
A ruthless business mogul (Regina Hall) is transformed into her younger self (Marsai Martin) and needs help from her overworked assistant (Issa Rae) in order to revert back to her normal self.
Missing Link
****1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a monster investigator (Hugh Jackman) who assists Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) in looking for his long-lost relatives in the Pacific Northwest; also starring Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Timothy Olyphant.
Penguins
****1/2
G
Disneynature's latest documentary feature that follows an Adelie penguin and an emperor penguin as they "become friends" in the icy Antarctic; narrated by Ed Helms.
Pet Sematary
****
R
Based on the Stephen King novel, after Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) moves to rural Maine with his wife (Amy Seimetz) and two children, they discover a mysterious burial ground deep in the woods. After tragedy strikes, an evil and horrific chain reaction is unleashed; also starring John Lithgow.
Shazam!
****1/2
PG-13
A streetwise 14-year-old foster kid (Asher Angel) can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with just one word, but must quickly master his powers to fight the evil forces controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
Us
****
R
Jordan Peele's latest horror film about a vacation that turns chaotic when a family's doppelgangers begin to terrorize them; starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss.