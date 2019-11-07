Opening
Doctor Sleep
**1/2
R
Based on the novel by Stephen King and a sequel to "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) with his similar powers and tries to protect her from The True Knot cult, which preys on children with the "shine"; also starring Rebecca Ferguson and Bruce Greenwood.
Jojo Rabbit
****
PG-13
Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic; also starring Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen.
Last Christmas
PG-13
A continually unlucky woman (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in London, meets a man (Henry Golding) who seems too good to be true when her life takes an unexpected turn; also starring Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Patti LuPone.
Midway
PG-13
Based on the real-life stories of U.S. Navy sailors and military leaders, the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Doolittle's Raid and the Battle of Midway during World War II; starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas.
Pain and Glory
R
Spanish drama from Pedro Almodovar about a film director (Antonio Banderas) who passionately reflects on his life choices, past and present, from his childhood and his first love through his career and his current physical decline; also starring Penelope Cruz.
Playing with Fire
PG
A straight-laced fire superintendent (John Cena) and his elite firefighting crew (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane) rescue three rambunctious kids (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater) from an approaching wildfire, but things become wild and unpredictable when they can't locate the parents; also starring Judy Greer and Dennis Haysbert.
Abominable
**1/2
PG
Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.
The Addams Family
**
PG
Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.
Arctic Dogs
PG
Animated adventure about Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner), who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but while trying to prove himself worthy of being a Top Dog courier, he stumbles across the evil scheme of Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the supreme ruler of the world; also starring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Anjelica Huston.
Black and Blue
**1/2
R
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.
Countdown
**
PG-13
A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.
The Current War
***
PG-13
A dramatic look at the competition between electricity titans Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), with Westinghouse's assistant Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) and Edison's chief engineer Samuel Insull (Tom Holland), in their race to be the first to power the modern world.
Downton Abbey
**1/2
PG
The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.
Gemini Man
**
PG-13
Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.
Good Boys
****
R
After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.
Harriet
PG-13
Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad; also starring Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae and Jennifer Nettles.
Hustlers
***1/2
R
A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
It Chapter 2
***
R
Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.
Joker
****
R
An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.
Judy
**1/2
PG-13
Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.
The Lion King
***
PG
Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
**1/2
PG
The relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man; also starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Motherless Brooklyn
R
Set in 1950s New York, a lonely private detective (Edward Norton) with Tourette Syndrome sets out to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis); also starring Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alec Baldwin.
Parasite
R
South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.
Terminator: Dark Fate
R
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), an enhanced super-soldier from the future (Mackenzie Davis) and a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) that has come back in time to kill her.
Zombieland: Double Tap
***1/2
R
The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other; also starring Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch.