Film Review - Jojo Rabbit (copy)

Roman Griffin Davis (from left), Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from the WWII satirical film "Jojo Rabbit." 

 Kimberley French/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP

Opening    

Doctor Sleep

**1/2

R

Based on the novel by Stephen King and a sequel to "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) with his similar powers and tries to protect her from The True Knot cult, which preys on children with the "shine"; also starring Rebecca Ferguson and Bruce Greenwood.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Jojo Rabbit

****

PG-13

Comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers that his single mom (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic; also starring Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen.

TERRACE

Last Christmas

PG-13

A continually unlucky woman (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in London, meets a man (Henry Golding) who seems too good to be true when her life takes an unexpected turn; also starring Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Patti LuPone.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE

TERRACE

Midway

PG-13

Based on the real-life stories of U.S. Navy sailors and military leaders, the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Doolittle's Raid and the Battle of Midway during World War II; starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE

Pain and Glory

R

Spanish drama from Pedro Almodovar about a film director (Antonio Banderas) who passionately reflects on his life choices, past and present, from his childhood and his first love through his career and his current physical decline; also starring Penelope Cruz.

TERRACE

Playing with Fire

PG

A straight-laced fire superintendent (John Cena) and his elite firefighting crew (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane) rescue three rambunctious kids (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater) from an approaching wildfire, but things become wild and unpredictable when they can't locate the parents; also starring Judy Greer and Dennis Haysbert.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE

Playing

Abominable

**1/2

PG

Animated adventure about a magical Yeti (Joseph Izzo) lost in Shanghai who gets help from a teenage girl (Chloe Bennet) and her friends to get home to his family at the highest point of the earth.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

The Addams Family

**

PG

Animated version of the Charles Addams' series of cartoons about the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, following their move to New Jersey.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Arctic Dogs

PG

Animated adventure about Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner), who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but while trying to prove himself worthy of being a Top Dog courier, he stumbles across the evil scheme of Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the supreme ruler of the world; also starring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Anjelica Huston.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE 

Black and Blue

**1/2

R

A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera and realizes it was committed by corrupt cops in her department; also starring Tyrese Gibson.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Countdown

**

PG-13

A nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that predicts the moment a person will die, and learns that she only has three days to save her life; also starring Peter Facinelli.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

The Current War

***

PG-13

A dramatic look at the competition between electricity titans Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), with Westinghouse's assistant Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) and Edison's chief engineer Samuel Insull (Tom Holland), in their race to be the first to power the modern world.

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

Downton Abbey

**1/2

PG

The Crowleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

Gemini Man

**

PG-13

Ang Lee's action-thriller about an elite assassin (Will Smith) who is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Good Boys

****

R

After being invited to their first kissing party, three sixth-grade boys try to get some pointers, which leads to an epic journey of bad decisions.

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

Harriet

PG-13

Based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her escape from slavery and subsequent transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, as she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad; also starring Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae and Jennifer Nettles.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE

TERRACE

Hustlers 

***1/2

R

A group of New York City strippers lie, cheat and embezzle money from their wealthy Wall Street clients.

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

It Chapter 2

***

R

Twenty-seven years after members of the Losers Club have their first encounter with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), evil terror strikes again in Derry and they must conquer their deepest fears and reunite to defeat him again.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

Joker

****

R

An original, standalone fictional story about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a clown-for-hire and aspiring comedian, who struggles in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and turns to life of crime and chaos in Gotham City, ultimately becoming The Joker; also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Judy

**1/2

PG-13

Biopic of singer and performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger), focusing on the late 1960s when she arrives in London for a five-week run of sold out concerts, and as she struggles with her management, depression and substance abuse issues.

AZALEA SQUARE

The Lion King

***

PG

Disney Live Action's new take on the story of Simba (Donald Glover) and how he must face his royal destiny after the murder of his father King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) by his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

**1/2

PG

The relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is greatly tested when Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) reveals unexpected allies and dark new forces at work in the war between the fairies and man; also starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL

Motherless Brooklyn

R

Set in 1950s New York, a lonely private detective (Edward Norton) with Tourette Syndrome sets out to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis); also starring Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alec Baldwin.

AZALEA SQUARE

TERRACE

Parasite

R

South Korean dark comedy-thriller about a young man from a poor family who begins to tutor the daughter of a rich man, but an unexpected incident gets the families' personal lives entangled.

TERRACE

Terminator: Dark Fate

R

Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), an enhanced super-soldier from the future (Mackenzie Davis) and a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past must protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a newly modified Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) that has come back in time to kill her.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

CINEMARK

NORTHWOODS MALL

PALMETTO GRANDE

Zombieland: Double Tap

***1/2

R

The zombie slayers (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland and must face off against newly evolved zombies and human survivors, as well as tolerate each other; also starring Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch.

AZALEA SQUARE

CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE

CINEBARRE

NORTHWOODS MALL