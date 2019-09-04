The Post and Courier
Charleston County
D'AMICO, Nancy Bunims, 68, of Isle of Palms died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
DAVIS, Myra Scott, 65, of North Charleston, a social worker, died Sunday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary.
HEINDEL, Sydney Clark Jr., 97, of Mount Pleasant, an Army veteran, auditor with the state of Georgia and husband of Sarah Garrison Heindel, died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
KINLOCK, Christie Jane, 61, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary.
PERRY, McKenzie Allen Jr., 74, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAliter-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SMALLS, Frank Albert, 74, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary.
WISE, Jean Elizabeth, 78, of Isle of Palms, wife of William W. Wise, died Sunday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
Berkeley County
HEIDEN, Thomas Jay, 76, of Hanahan, an Air Force retiree and employee with the Hanahan Recreation Department, died Monday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
MORSE, Robert Harry Jr., 72, of Moncks Corner, owner of Morse Company Enterprises and husband of Linda Strickland Morse, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
Colleton County
MAGWOOD, Clarence, 82, of Round O died Monday. Arrangements by Koger's Mortuary of Walterboro.
MARTIN, Bill, 67, of Walterboro, a Marine Corps veteran, retired fire marshal with the Bluffton Township Fire District and husband of Susan Sanders Martin, died Saturday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
TATE, Bruce W. III, 70, of Walterboro, an Army and Army Reserve veteran, retired loan officer with the Bank of Walterboro and widower of Mary B. Tate, died Saturday. Arrangements by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home.
Dorchester County
DINKINS, James, 73, of Ladson died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
MILES, Gene Rovone, 74, of Summerville, retired owner and operator of A-1 Mobile Home Movers and husband of Nancy Lee Powell, died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.
NELSON, Sarah M., 83, of Ridgeville, a rural route carrier with the Summerville Post Office and wife of Edwin W. Nelson Jr., died Aug. 17. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
Elsewhere
BALDWIN, Kevin Michael, 41, of Myrtle Beach, former owner of home-building business KMB and owner of Appliance Medic of MB, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
CHOLLET, Mark Damian, 71, of Moncks Corner, a Navy veteran and owner of Dynamarc Precision Power, died Saturday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
CORDES, Virginia Holling, of Grovetown, Ga., formerly of Summerville, S.C., and widow of Willie E. Cordes, died Friday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
ELLISON, Carl, 57, of Beaufort died Monday. Arrangements by Koger's Mortuary of Walterboro.
JONES, Vivian Clarice Dotson, 98, of Jefferson City, Mo., a retired executive assistant to four Lincoln University presidents and widow of Lucius Jones, died Friday. Arrangements by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home.
NEAL, Donald, 63, of Kingstree died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.