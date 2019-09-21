The Post and Courier
Charleston County
AFFLECK, Jean, 83, of Charleston, a copy editor with Charleston News Alternative and wife of Bryan Harrison, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
BAKER, Jackie Lee, 86, of Charleston, a Navy retiree, Charleston Naval Shipyard retiree and husband of Carolyn Lowe Baker, died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
DRAYTON, Deloris G., 75, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home For Funerals.
FUCCI, John Peter, 88, of Charleston, an Air Force veteran, died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
LEARY, Arnold, 66, of Hollywood died Wednesday. Arrangements by Walker's Mortuary of Johns Island.
LONG, Rhonda Franklin, 53, of Charleston, wife of Bradford Lowell Long, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
MILLER, William Gustave, 77, of Ravenel, an Air Force veteran, owner of Miller Signs and husband of Mindy Lee Meehan Miller, died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
STANLEY, Robert A., of Wadmalaw Island, an Air Force veteran, employee with USPO and husband of Judy Lovelady Stanley, died Tuesday.
Berkeley County
ELHOFF, Christopher, 51, of Goose Creek, husband of Patricia Elhoff, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
LOPEZ, Lucille Harvey, 91, of Moncks Corner, widow of Morell F. Lopez, died Thursday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Tilwona, 53, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
Colleton County
BROWN, Lewis, 71, of Walterboro, a retired carpenter, died Thursday. Arrangements by Harold Frazier Mortuary.
KLEINKAUF, David Louis, 53, of Cottageville, an arborist, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
Dorchester County
CLARDY, Gordon Ray, 92, of Dorchester, owner of a transport sales company and widower of Reva Brownlee Clardy, died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
SIMMONS, Karen Kelly, 63, of Summerville died Tuesday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
