Deaths Summary for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Charleston County
CASOLI, Gwelda, 97, of Charleston died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
DRAYTON, Cassaundra R., 53, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary.
GUERRE, Beverly Joy, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Oct. 16. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HARMON, Peggy Vance, 79, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HOWARD, Arbelia, 91, of Charleston died Friday. Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
HUNTER, Marion L., 85, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Haughey Funeral Home of Corning, N.Y.
RIVERA, Joseph David, 65, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
SCOTT, Wilbert, 85, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
TAYLOR, Betty Elizabeth, 92, of Charleston died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Powers Funeral Home of Lugoff.
WILLIAMS, Dewey G. Jr., 80, of McClellanville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
Berkeley County
CLEVELAND, Carrie F., 90, of St. Stephen died Friday. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LAWRENCE, James B., 84, of Goose Creek died Tuesday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
Dorchester County
McDANIEL, Robby M., 81, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
Elsewhere
CHITTUM, Elizabeth Jean Speer, 93, of Dobson, N.C. died Wednesday. Arrangements by Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville.
RABINOVICH, Rhea Sanders, 96, of New York died June 9. Arrangements by Torregrossa Funeral Home.
WOODS, Stephanie Ann, 44, of Greeleyville died Friday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.