Deaths and Funerals for Saturday, September 26, 2020

ANDERSON, Elizabeth, Goose Creek

BERGER, Ernest, Seabrook Island

COLE, Bertha, Georgetown

EPPS, Jay, Lake City

GOURDINE, Dorothy, North Charleston

GRANT, Julia, Adams Run

HARPER, Vera, Charleston

HUGHES, G. William, Cottageville

HUGHES, Mary, Charleston

KEY, Matthew, Wyoming

KOESTER, Archie Jr., Charleston

McNEILL, Charles Jr., Moncks Corner

MYERS, Walter III, Andrews

PERKINS, Karen, Charleston

PRESIDENT, Thelma, Charleston

SMALL, Brenda, North Charleston

WALDHOUR, Grace, Goose Creek

WARD, James, Moncks Corner

WASHINGTON, Tracy, Maryland

WILLIAMS, LyTonia, Moncks Corner

