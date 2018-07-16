Monday
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Finance Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Headquarters, Conference Room West, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Headquarters, Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. Johns's Fire District Commission: Strategic Planning
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road
St. John's Fire District Commission: Finance Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee
When: 2:15 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Legislative Delegation's Roads and Bridges Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: North Charleston City Council Chambers, Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority and Naval Base Museum Authority
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Synergy Business Park, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina Real Estate Appraisers Board: Task Force
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 107, Kingstree Building, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor, Charleston Civic Design Center, 85, Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown