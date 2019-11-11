Monday

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Berkeley County Committee Meetings

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 Schoolhouse Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council: Regular 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Finance Committee

When: 8 a.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

James Island Public Service District Commission: Special

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Chat With The Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors: Annual 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: David Sojourner Senior Center, 5361 E. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George

Isle of Palms Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Historic Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 