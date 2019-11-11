Monday
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Committee Meetings
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 Schoolhouse Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Sullivan's Island Finance Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
James Island Public Service District Commission: Special
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Chat With The Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors: Annual
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: David Sojourner Senior Center, 5361 E. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George
Isle of Palms Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Historic Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.