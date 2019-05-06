Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Charleston County Aviation Authority Operations & Planning Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building 4045 Bridge View Drive
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4 - Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District Four Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Commission
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms City Council - Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development
When: 11:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special Meeting, Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Standing Committees
Parks and Recreation Committee, Planning and Development Committee
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in order listed
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Summerville Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals - Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent 9 - Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd, Goose Creek
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Hollywood Municipal Election Commission
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Historic District / Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, Suite 11, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2 - East Cooper Attendance Zoning Community Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School Cafeteria, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Audit Committee, Personal Committee, Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Committee Conference Room, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operation Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Chat With the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Summerville Council Meeting - Special Called
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council Meeting and Work Session - Special
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Charleston Police Department Headquarters, 180 Lockwood Dr., downtown
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.
Friday
No Meeting Notices Received