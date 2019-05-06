Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Aviation Authority Finance Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston 

Charleston County Aviation Authority Operations & Planning Committee 

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston 

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building 4045 Bridge View Drive

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4 - Regular

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: District Four Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Commission

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms City Council - Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal 

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development 

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development 

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special Meeting, Workshop 

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Standing Committees

Parks and Recreation Committee, Planning and Development Committee 

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in order listed 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Summerville Finance Committee 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals - Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent 9 - Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd, Goose Creek

Hanahan Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan

Hollywood Municipal Election Commission 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Historic District / Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, Suite 11, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2 - East Cooper Attendance Zoning Community Meeting 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School Cafeteria, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: 12 p.m. 

Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks 

Audit Committee, Personal Committee, Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Committee Conference Room, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operation Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Suite 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Chat With the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Summerville Council Meeting - Special Called

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council Meeting and Work Session - Special 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Charleston Police Department Headquarters, 180 Lockwood Dr., downtown

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main St.

Friday

No Meeting Notices Received 

